Ok now I'm gonna push the envelope a lil bit --- routine suggestions

Just finished a brutal cut. Trying to put on some clean muscle for a couple months then get back to cutting .

My routine sucks

3 off days in a row.. So I just end up doing shoulders -- back -- chest and then the final 4 days of the week I just scramble to get in 1 or 2 half sessions. I hate working out before work..

But Im on a bulk now. I should be able to do a power session after work on Saturdays. A full session. realistically its still gonna be 3 days in a row.

Mon Shoulders and Legs
Tues Back and Legs
Wed Chest
Thurs
Fri
Sat Shoulders
Sunday


Rep range -- I start off with 3 to 5 for 2 sets. Then I move down to 10-15. This applies to all compound lifts. Arm/raises/machine exercises I usually just do 15-30

I'm also going to be monitoring my ac joint injuries and moving from machine chest press to smith machine to (hopefully) barbell bench.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
Oh, and also.. how does one grow shoulders and chest with just one push day?

I like to blast shoulders -- dumb bell OHP, farmers walk, 3 sets of raise and then 3 sets of one armed cable raise.
If you do the appropriate amount of volume frequency is not the biggest factor actuall for muscle growth.

A power day would be Olympic lifts, sprints, jumps, plyos

If you program it appropriately you could like get away with little more isolation exercises for shoulder on another day.
 
Upper
Lower
Upper
X
X
Full body with more time on legs than upper.
X
WarmiUp as minimal as possible to be ready for 2 balls out sets of 5-8 per bodypart on all days.
UPPER
Back
Traps
Rear Delts
Chest
Side Delts
Arms
Shouldnt normally need too many WU sets after Chest is done but protect that joint
LOWER
Hams first always
Emphasis on heavy skwatz. Every second week do heavy deadlifts, this is the only deadlift day of the program.
 
