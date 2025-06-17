Ok now I'm gonna push the envelope a lil bit --- routine suggestions

BroScienceTalkatWork
Just finished a brutal cut. Trying to put on some clean muscle for a couple months then get back to cutting .
My routine sucks
3 off days in a row.. So I just end up doing shoulders -- back -- chest and then the final 4 days of the week I just scramble to get in 1 or 2 half sessions. I hate working out before work..
But Im on a bulk now. I should be able to do a power session after work on Saturdays. A full session. realistically its still gonna be 3 days in a row.
Mon Shoulders and Legs
Tues Back and Legs
Wed Chest
Thurs
Fri
Sat Shoulders
Sunday
Rep range -- I start off with 3 to 5 for 2 sets. Then I move down to 10-15. This applies to all compound lifts. Arm/raises/machine exercises I usually just do 15-30
I'm also going to be monitoring my ac joint injuries and moving from machine chest press to smith machine to (hopefully) barbell bench.
