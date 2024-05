He's a champ, so he's fighting the very best guys in the world on a consistent basis and he has to train for 5 rounds now every time. He's also relatively ancient for his weightclass. Actually makes what he's doing really impressive.



I actually find him fun to watch, it's like controlled chaos. He looks totally gassed a minute and a half in to round 1, but keeps landing his shots and coming out on top in every scramble anyway. He looks sloppy as fuck, but he can't be, otherwise it wouldn't be so damn effective against everybody.