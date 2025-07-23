Ok, I have a hot take

Jack Reacheround
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2004
- Messages
- 42,711
- Reaction score
- 14,050
The X-Files episodes with Robert Patrick, when Duchovny left the show, are better than the ones with Duchovny.
Some of my favorite episodes are from the Duchovny era. But there are so many great episodes during the Robert Patrick era.
I don’t think it has anything to do with the actors. I think the writers just hit their stride in season 8 when Duchovny left.
