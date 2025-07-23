  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Ok, I have a hot take

Jack Reacheround

Jack Reacheround

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Mar 21, 2004
Messages
42,711
Reaction score
14,050
The X-Files episodes with Robert Patrick, when Duchovny left the show, are better than the ones with Duchovny.

Some of my favorite episodes are from the Duchovny era. But there are so many great episodes during the Robert Patrick era.

I don’t think it has anything to do with the actors. I think the writers just hit their stride in season 8 when Duchovny left.
 
1*11ogzLIFtHDED_nef2LZWQ.gif
 
Respectfully but hard disagree. Mulder was the total package and had the better character and storylines. Agent Doggett was a one-dimensional curmudgeon whose sole purpose was to disagree and then get his ass kicked in every episode.
 
I was too young. I don't remember any of the episodes. I just remember the smoking man but I can't recall the storyline. Same with Xena and Hercules. Like I know the shows but I don't know the story.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,404
Messages
57,599,118
Members
175,762
Latest member
TGRinrehab

Share this page

Back
Top