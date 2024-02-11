OK... Bring On 298! It's FIRE! Let's f'n GOOOOOOO!

Banger after Banger! If you aren't fkn pumped for this thing, check your pulse.

1707622675456.png

Will a new 145 champ be crowned?

Rob and Paulo? Who's going to sleep?

Will the latest weirdo with a mouth get it wired shut?

Merab/Henry? Manlet WAR!

I love the Kopovlov kid. Always fun to watch and a great test for him.

Let's fkn GOOOOOOOOOOO!

I hate weeks like this, lol.
 
It's a solid card. Looking forward to Geoff Neal doing his thang.
 
