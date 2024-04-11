OJ Simpson is dead.

RIP. His own family clearly believed he was innocent of the murders, and he was found not guilty of them. Yet I'm sure you'll still have the skeptics here.
 
Makesuthink said:
RIP. His own family clearly believed he was innocent of the murders, and he was found not guilty of them. Yet I'm sure you'll still have the skeptics here.
Click to expand...

Yep.

MJ didn’t diddle kids neither.
 
Makesuthink said:
RIP. His own family clearly believed he was innocent of the murders, and he was found not guilty of them. Yet I'm sure you'll still have the skeptics here.
Click to expand...
His subsequent conviction for armed robbery and conviction really displayed his good morals and non violent tendencies.
 
Last edited:
Deadwing88 said:
His subsequent conviction for armed robbery and conviction really displayed his good morals and no violent tendencies.
Click to expand...
I was always a little put off by how he decapitated his coke head ex-wife and lifted that waiter up with the knife shoved through his abdomen. I’m not totally certain that rehabilitatable behavior; full disclosure.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jml4life
Which not guilty verdict was worse? Casey Anthony or OJ Simpson
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
nhbbear
nhbbear

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,709
Messages
55,377,239
Members
174,756
Latest member
KXNGRETURN

Share this page

Back
Top