Deadwing88
Lion of Panjshir.
@Silver
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2018
- Messages
- 12,581
- Reaction score
- 15,278
Definitely makes you thinkRIP. His own family clearly believed he was innocent of the murders, and he was found not guilty of them. Yet I'm sure you'll still have the skeptics here.
I'll just use this as an opportunity to say: Fuck Cancer.
His subsequent conviction for armed robbery and kidnapping really displayed his good morals and non violent tendencies.RIP. His own family clearly believed he was innocent of the murders, and he was found not guilty of them. Yet I'm sure you'll still have the skeptics here.
I was always a little put off by how he decapitated his coke head ex-wife and lifted that waiter up with the knife shoved through his abdomen. I’m not totally certain that rehabilitatable behavior; full disclosure.His subsequent conviction for armed robbery and conviction really displayed his good morals and no violent tendencies.