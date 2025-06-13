LeonardoBjj
Mark Sweney and Joanna Partridge
The price of oil and gold has soared and stock markets have fallen after Israel’s strikes against targets in Iran.
The escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, the focal point of global oil production, prompted a sharp increase in prices, with Brent crude up more than 10% after news of the attacks broke, reaching its highest level since January.
The price later eased but was still up 7.8% at $74.77 a barrel, on course to record the biggest daily rise since March 2022.
The increases hit the aviation industry, as airlines cleared the airspace over the region, and investors turned to safe investment assets such as gold and the Swiss franc.
Shares in the British Airways owner, IAG, and the budget airline easyJet fell about 4%.
The top riser on the FTSE 100 was the weapons producer BAE Systems, up almost 3%, reflecting concerns that the Israel-Iran conflict could escalate. The oil companies BP and Shell were also among the risers, with BP climbing 3% and Shell trading 2% higher.
The price of gold was trading about 1% higher at $3,417 (£2,524) an ounce, close to the record high of $3,500 it hit in April.
“The geopolitical escalation adds another layer of uncertainty to already fragile sentiment,” said Charu Chanana, the chief investment strategist at Saxo.
Stocks dived in Asia, with Japan’s Nikkei down 1.3%, South Korea’s Kospi falling 1.1% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipping 0.8%.
In Europe, major markets across Germany, France, Italy and Spain all fell by at least 1%. In London, the FTSE 100 – which closed at a record high on Thursday – fell 0.3%.
US markets are set to follow suit when they open later on Friday, led by a sell-off in Wall Street futures. S&P E-mini futures fell 1.7% and Nasdaq futures dropped 1.8%.
Israel, which said its attack was a “pre-emptive strike” over Iran’s nuclear programme, has declared a state of emergency as its military said Tehran had launched 100 drones in retaliation.
Marco Rubio, the US secretary of state, called Israel’s strikes against Iran a “unilateral action” and said Washington was not involved.
The move to perceived safe haven assets has resulted in the yield on 10-year US Treasury notes falling to a one-month low of 4.31%.
The US dollar index rose 0.5%, while the euro fell 0.4% and sterling slipped 0.5%.
Derren Nathan, the head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “It’s not just the outlook for Iranian exports that’s a concern but also the potential for disruption to shipping in the Persian Gulf’s strait of Hormuz, a key route for about 20% of global oil flows and an even higher proportion of liquified natural gas haulage.”
Much of the world’s oil, as well as key commodities such as grain, pass through busy sea lanes in the Middle East, including the strait of Hormuz.
There are concerns in the maritime supply chain that continued conflict between Israel and Iran could lead to a de facto closure of the strait, which is considered a vital entry point for container ships calling at ports in the wider Gulf region.
All UK-flagged ships were advised on Friday to avoid sailing through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, according to a document from the Department for Transport. The Greek shipping association has urged shipowners to provide details of vessels sailing through the strait.
“Any closure of the strait of Hormuz would see services rerouted, with increased reliance on Indian west coast ports for connecting the Far East to the Indian subcontinent,” said Peter Sand of the shipping analytics company Xeneta. “The inevitable disruption and port congestion, as well as the potential for higher oil prices, would cause a spike in ocean freight container shipping rates.”
A large-scale return of container ships to the Red Sea now “seems less likely”, according to Sand. Attacks on vessels by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen 18 months ago led to many ships being diverted around the Cape of Good Hope, a rocky headland on the Atlantic coast of the Cape Peninsula in South Africa, adding thousands of miles to journeys and pushing up shipping rates.
Energean, a UK gas producer, said on Friday it had temporarily suspended the production and activities of its facility off the coast of northern Israel.
Energean told investors it had received a notice from Israel’s ministry of energy and infrastructure ordering the suspension “following the recent geopolitical escalation in the region”.
https://www.theguardian.com/busines...gold-prices-soar-after-israel-attacks-on-iran
