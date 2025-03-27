Dillydilly
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2019
- Messages
- 13,230
- Reaction score
- 35,503
This thread is for the general discussion of the event OHL- Owen Sound Attack vs London Knights 7pm ET 3-28. Please add to the discussion here.
Never was a fan!! GO KNIGHTS!Owen sound attack?
They had a few good tunes back in the 90ties before they went all pop.
@helax loves their new sell out stuff.
He really should be ashamed
No no that’s wrong. No sound attackI know you bought their latest album..
No no that’s wrong. No sound attack
Owen?! What does he know?! Nothing.You even have a poster of the front man Owen on your wall!!!
Owen?! What does he know?! Nothing.