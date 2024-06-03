“The sheer number of victims is shocking and disconcerting. I want to be very clear: anyone who was involved in last night’s shooting will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

“We have to hold people accountable when they commit violence. That’s the only way to keep our communities safe,”



Investigators found two handguns and more than 35 bullet shell casings at the scene of the outdoor party where the shooting took place, Harding said.