Oh no! This is like Don Frye versus Takayama!

LOL yes. I would be happy to see that reference more often.Always fun to discover an MMA fan in the real world.
The page reads right to left:
Dandadan.Always fun to discover an MMA fan in the real world.
The page reads right to left:
Always fun to discover an MMA fan in the real world.
The page reads right to left:
DandadanThis is cool. Thanks for posting. What is this panel from?
lol nope, top down. They're punching each other and then they reason their way to peace.Does it also read down to up as well? Do they talk before punching each other or after?
Dandadan.
I read the manga 2 years ago. There's a ghost of an old lady obsessed with biting dicks off.
Always fun to discover an MMA fan in the real world.
The page reads right to left:
Amazing series btw. The humor is what you expect from a guy hopped up on coke, lsd and percocet."What is your hourly wage?"
"Low"
No idea what the context is, but that got me lol
Dandadan
I highly recommend it. It's one of the funnest and most interesting manga I've ever read. The author is telling a story about how various mythological/cryptid/conspiracy theories are real and the two kids are constantly battling ghosts, magic, aliens, bigfoot, etc. in order to recover the guy's dick and balls because they keep getting stolen. It sounds insane, but just to further jerk the reader around the author also layers in some incredibly dramatic and touching moments about family, loss and hardship. It is an absolute roller coaster of hilarity, action and genuine emotion.
Nice one.Dandadan
I highly recommend it. It's one of the funnest and most interesting manga I've ever read. The author is telling a story about how various mythological/cryptid/conspiracy theories are real and the two kids are constantly battling ghosts, magic, aliens, bigfoot, etc. in order to recover the guy's dick and balls because they keep getting stolen. It sounds insane, but just to further jerk the reader around the author also layers in some incredibly dramatic and touching moments about family, loss and hardship. It is an absolute roller coaster of hilarity, action and genuine emotion.
LOL yes. I would be happy to see that reference more often.
Dandadan.
I read the manga 2 years ago. There's a ghost of an old lady obsessed with biting dicks off.
Happens in Pro Wrestling all the time…
I’m even sure that it’s referred to the Frye/Takayama spot…