Oh no! This is like Don Frye versus Takayama!

don't ask said: Dandadan



I highly recommend it. It's one of the funnest and most interesting manga I've ever read. The author is telling a story about how various mythological/cryptid/conspiracy theories are real and the two kids are constantly battling ghosts, magic, aliens, bigfoot, etc. in order to recover the guy's dick and balls because they keep getting stolen. It sounds insane, but just to further jerk the reader around the author also layers in some incredibly dramatic and touching moments about family, loss and hardship. It is an absolute roller coaster of hilarity, action and genuine emotion. Click to expand...

Nice one.I will check it out. Thank you.On a semi related note, I read my first manga a couple of months back and I can say I was absolutely enthralled. So much so that I actually read through some 375 chapters in the space of about three weeks. I couldn’t put it down! It was Berserk, for anyone interested and funnily enough, there was a pro wrestler reference in one of the panels in that. Killer Khan I think it was off the top of my head.Regarding the cock gobbling witch, Japanese manga always seems to have some zany shit in it. Berserk has some grotesque looking creatures with weird penis like appendages. Def some crazy imagery in these kinda things!