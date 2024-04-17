Oh no! This is like Don Frye versus Takayama!

don't ask

don't ask

Special Secretary of Shitposting
@red
Joined
Feb 4, 2022
Messages
8,408
Reaction score
14,452
Always fun to discover an MMA fan in the real world.

The page reads right to left:

13-o.jpg
 
Pointy12-6Elbows said:
This is cool. Thanks for posting. What is this panel from?
Click to expand...
Dandadan

I highly recommend it. It's one of the funnest and most interesting manga I've ever read. The author is telling a story about how various mythological/cryptid/conspiracy theories are real and the two kids are constantly battling ghosts, magic, aliens, bigfoot, etc. in order to recover the guy's dick and balls because they keep getting stolen. It sounds insane, but just to further jerk the reader around the author also layers in some incredibly dramatic and touching moments about family, loss and hardship. It is an absolute roller coaster of hilarity, action and genuine emotion.
 
Flower2dPeople said:
Dandadan.



I read the manga 2 years ago. There's a ghost of an old lady obsessed with biting dicks off.

o6eQzd.jpg
Click to expand...


Oh shit! I was wondering if there was an anime, but didn't care enough to look. I really hope Netflix didn't fuck this up because the manga is incredible.
 
Siver! said:
"What is your hourly wage?"

"Low"

🤣🤣🤣

No idea what the context is, but that got me lol
Click to expand...
Amazing series btw. The humor is what you expect from a guy hopped up on coke, lsd and percocet.

don't ask said:
Dandadan

I highly recommend it. It's one of the funnest and most interesting manga I've ever read. The author is telling a story about how various mythological/cryptid/conspiracy theories are real and the two kids are constantly battling ghosts, magic, aliens, bigfoot, etc. in order to recover the guy's dick and balls because they keep getting stolen. It sounds insane, but just to further jerk the reader around the author also layers in some incredibly dramatic and touching moments about family, loss and hardship. It is an absolute roller coaster of hilarity, action and genuine emotion.
Click to expand...
 
don't ask said:
Dandadan

I highly recommend it. It's one of the funnest and most interesting manga I've ever read. The author is telling a story about how various mythological/cryptid/conspiracy theories are real and the two kids are constantly battling ghosts, magic, aliens, bigfoot, etc. in order to recover the guy's dick and balls because they keep getting stolen. It sounds insane, but just to further jerk the reader around the author also layers in some incredibly dramatic and touching moments about family, loss and hardship. It is an absolute roller coaster of hilarity, action and genuine emotion.
Click to expand...
Nice one.

I will check it out. Thank you.

On a semi related note, I read my first manga a couple of months back and I can say I was absolutely enthralled. So much so that I actually read through some 375 chapters in the space of about three weeks. I couldn’t put it down! It was Berserk, for anyone interested and funnily enough, there was a pro wrestler reference in one of the panels in that. Killer Khan I think it was off the top of my head.

Regarding the cock gobbling witch, Japanese manga always seems to have some zany shit in it. Berserk has some grotesque looking creatures with weird penis like appendages. Def some crazy imagery in these kinda things!
 
BabyBlue_Bomber said:
Happens in Pro Wrestling all the time…

I’m even sure that it’s referred to the Frye/Takayama spot…

tumblr_o1hq4gGqQF1sj4xr4o5_500.0.gif


53B047C29E8A38698885AE58EDA46484999328D6
Click to expand...

What's the second one from? Is that just an animation someone made or is it from an actual game?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,582
Messages
55,428,390
Members
174,775
Latest member
shawn_bogart

Share this page

Back
Top