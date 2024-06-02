OH C'MON! surely there's someone who can take them on

These North Caucasians.



I don't think Makhachev, Nurmagomedov, Chimaev etc are necessarily on the level of the top pure grapplers. They probably know better than anyone currently how to mix up their striking and stifling grappling for MMA though.



There's GOT TO be Americans, Brazilians with a jiujitsu or wrestling base who can take them though and not be intimidated by their groundgame....surely?



The sport needs a mini-Werdum at welterweight, lightweight.