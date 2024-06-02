OH C'MON! surely there's someone who can take them on

Venom

Venom

Lurker since '09
@Silver
Joined
Mar 5, 2016
Messages
13,607
Reaction score
1,233
These North Caucasians.

I don't think Makhachev, Nurmagomedov, Chimaev etc are necessarily on the level of the top pure grapplers. They probably know better than anyone currently how to mix up their striking and stifling grappling for MMA though.

There's GOT TO be Americans, Brazilians with a jiujitsu or wrestling base who can take them though and not be intimidated by their groundgame....surely?

The sport needs a mini-Werdum at welterweight, lightweight.
 
The UFC is full of sloppy brawlers. If the Dagestani crew in the UFC consists of C-level wrestlers, then the rest of the UFC roster is made of F-level brawlers who wouldn't be able to cut it in kickboxing or boxing.
 
Gladiator24 said:
Islam is a better version of Khabib, his striking is so far better then khabibs
Click to expand...
I think you got it backwards.

Islam doesn't have the cage cutting and entries that Khabib has. When Khabib fought Dustin he pressured him and cornered him seemlessly, and everything was right there for him. Islam couldn't control the cage nearly as well and paid a lot for it.

Khabib may not have the pure striking skills but he clearly has the better intangibles.
 
Venom said:
These North Caucasians.

I don't think Makhachev, Nurmagomedov, Chimaev etc are necessarily on the level of the top pure grapplers. They probably know better than anyone currently how to mix up their striking and stifling grappling for MMA though.

There's GOT TO be Americans, Brazilians with a jiujitsu or wrestling base who can take them though and not be intimidated by their groundgame....surely?

The sport needs a mini-Werdum at welterweight, lightweight.
Click to expand...

I don't know if you have a Randy Couture style -- pressure against the cage, dirty boxing, inside leg trips -- in the lower weight divisions. It's tough for smaller bodies to have that kind of core strength and stability, and smaller fighters are also faster with circling out away from the pressure. But if there is one, it'd be a style I'd like to see against Makhachev.
 
TheEagle-22 said:
Striking is way better but Khabib seemed more dominant. Never saw him with a cut or swollen face. Btw your avatar makes me miss Jurgen even more!
Click to expand...
Praying Arne will pick up the mantle.
 
ImLovinIt said:
Excuse me, what do you mean "them?"
Click to expand...
images
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval II (Mexico City)
2
Replies
27
Views
1K
PIИKBLIИK
PIИKBLIИK

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,427
Messages
55,630,900
Members
174,861
Latest member
Luminous Knight

Share this page

Back
Top