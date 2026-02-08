  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News Oh boy... just wait til Dana gets a hold of this

Insane sport launched by UFC star slammed after sickening footage goes viral

Combat sports fans have been left feeling uneasy after watching the Run Nation Championship (RNC). Co-founded by UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, RNC is the latest organisation from New Zealand and Aus…
‘Someone will die’ – Insane combat sports league launched by UFC heavyweight slammed after stomach-churning footage goes viral

"Co-founded by UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, RNC is the latest organisation from New Zealand and Australia to transform the 'run it straight' game into a competitive promotion."



This is like the old school "Oklahoma Drill" but only for the REAL MEN!




1770582710907.gif
 
Last edited:
When I was in high school, there was talk of two of the better high school football teams unofficially meeting in a field and doing this. Thankfully it never happened. I'm assuming they'd be wearing pads and helmets, though.
 
And I thought I had seen it all. I legit laughed at the stupidity. This is monkey level shit. But I bet some stoners would love watching this.
 
Despite the Islander buff, not all Polynesians can make it in #PowerSlap . This is a great opportunity for them to continue making money doing what they love.

Anyone who doesn't support RNC is clearly a racist and should be embarrassed.
 
mkt said:
When I was in high school, there was talk of two of the better high school football teams unofficially meeting in a field and doing this. Thankfully it never happened. I'm assuming they'd be wearing pads and helmets, though.
Click to expand...
"Today, a tragedy at West Valley High, when an unofficial wager between their football team and the team from East Samoa Bay met for a strange ritual regarding their previous game resulting in the bludgeoning deaths of the entire starting line up."
1770584317296.png
 
this is essentially the gladitorial games.
 
They're just remembering they're previous lives as mountain goats, and just channeling they're inner goat.

Let them bang they're horns together in peace
 
Power Joust is the next wave
You heard it here first


vgk-joust.gif
 
it's the same contact you see in rugby and in the NFL


the Dawg is so weird about combat sometimes.

none of yall played contact sports growing up?
 
He saw Dan Hooker's street fight gym league and said "hold my shoe".
 
