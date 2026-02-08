Black Leprechaun
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 2, 2020
- Messages
- 772
- Reaction score
- 4,521
Insane sport launched by UFC star slammed after sickening footage goes viral
Combat sports fans have been left feeling uneasy after watching the Run Nation Championship (RNC). Co-founded by UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, RNC is the latest organisation from New Zealand and Aus…
talksport.com
‘Someone will die’ – Insane combat sports league launched by UFC heavyweight slammed after stomach-churning footage goes viral
"Co-founded by UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa, RNC is the latest organisation from New Zealand and Australia to transform the 'run it straight' game into a competitive promotion."
This is like the old school "Oklahoma Drill" but only for the REAL MEN!
Last edited: