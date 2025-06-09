PBAC
It is free on Epic for PC and mobile right now.
It is essentially a Zelda clone but with some cutesy Japanese Aestethics. Masks itself as something suitable for children but has a charm that goes both ways. The puzzle elements are quite tricky and worth the time to try figure out. There's a uniqueness and a strong start to world building while every thing is kept simple. It's refreshingly deceptive in the way it presents itself as an adventure for children but it has the potential to ramp up while maintaining the same feeling. It starts as Adventure Time meets Zelda and becomes Stranger Things. Nice artwork, good flow and all round good vibe.
