OG Conor Fans - Don't Cry Because it's Over, Be Glad Because it Happened (a tribute)

This thread is for the OG Conor fans, that watched and were inspired by his incredible rise starting in 2014. Not the social media kiddies that jumped on the bandwagon between his Floyd and Khabib fights and beyond.We watched one of the most incredible runs in MMA history, carried out by one of the most charismatic, entertaining and self-confident fighters of all time. For many of us, he directly inspired us to do better in our own lives. We were fans because of his incredible drive, self-belief, determination, focus, and charisma. Not because Conor was obnoxious, menacing, a drug addict, throwing dollies through bus windows, and just a never ending controversy producer. No, we were fans because we knew we were watching something truly, truly special.It probably sounds stupid, but in 2014 I was working on the road in the trades and watching the early part of Conor's rise inspired me to change my life and get my head back in the game. I was tired of not having a home. Tired of the tradie lifestyle of gas station food, cigarettes and beer. And then here was this guy just a handful of years older than me, coming from obscurity and a working-class Irish family, taking the world by storm and knocking out world-class fighters while picking the rounds. It was directly because of his fights in 2014 that I took a hard look at myself, moved back to my home state, got my life together, went back to school and finished my degree. Sure, it's not as grandiose as "Conor inspired me to go out and win a world-title in [insert sport here]" and then I went out and did it. But it was a huge change in my life at that time that changed the course of my life for the better.It's become very clear recently, that Conor is a drug addict. It's also become very clear in the last two years, that we will never ever see a glimmer of the old motivated and driven Conor again. In retrospect, you could argue that that was clear even further back. You could say that was clear in the aftermath of the Floyd fight. Maybe even the Khabib fight. But there was always doubt for us, always another reason to hang on to hope that we may see it one more time. But with Conor's media appearances lately as a shaky, twitchy, incoherent coke-head, it is absolutely clear that the final nail has been put in that coffin and we are never going to see even a sparkle of the old Conor again.It's 2024 now - 10 years since he began his inspiring UFC run to first-ever double champ. I finished my degree years ago. I'm making my MMA debut this summer at an age where most fighters are considering their retirement plans within a handful of years. Life has changed dramatically for all of us in that time. There's nothing we can do to stop time from marching forward. Just don't be sad that it's over, be glad that it happened.I've always found this edit to be the purest distillation of what it felt like watching Conor's prime. Enjoy -