Vulcan
Banned
Banned
- Joined
- Sep 1, 2014
- Messages
- 11,695
- Reaction score
- 6,197
Some extra info:
Yes, the box can sit both vertically and horizontally
The controller is technically new. Microsoft say “Its size and shape have been refined to accommodate an even wider range of people, and it also features a new Share button to make capturing screenshots and game clips simple and an advanced d-pad derived from the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller. The new Xbox Wireless Controller will be compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs, and will be included with every Xbox Series X.
It’ll support 60fps at 4K, “with possibility of up to 120FPS”, and will also support 8K visuals.
The Xbox Series X has a “next-generation SSD will virtually eliminate load times.”
It’s backwards compatible! Across all previous Xboxes! “Thanks to backward compatibility, you can expect your gaming legacy, thousands of your favorite games across four generations of gaming, all your Xbox One gaming accessories, and industry-leading services like Xbox Game Pass to be available when you power on your Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020.”
*Mod Edit Update Index*
- Phil Spencer confirms 100% backwards compatibility with the Xbox One (Dec-17)
- Achievements and Game Saves are now synchronized across console generations (Dec-18)
- Rumor that there will be no "full exclusives" for the first 1-2 years; all will be simultaneously released on the Xbox One and PC (Jan-13)
- Microsoft announces "Smart Delivery" feature (Feb-26)
- Bullet Point summary of featured selling points for XSX here (Jun-20)
- Image comparison of Xbox Series X physical size versus predecessor Xbox One (Jun-23)
- Project xCloud will be included at no additional cost with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (July-16)
- Rumor that Microsoft will make playing online free **Update** True (July-23)
- EA Play (formerly EA Origin) library added to Game Pass Ultimate for no additional cost (Sep-9)
- Microsoft Xbox "Smart Delivery" vs. Sony "PS5 Update" (Sep-14)
- A lovely JPEG comparison of the four new consoles (Sep-17)
- Eurogamer's Digital Foundry has investigated the details of backwards compatibility on the Xbox Series S, and it's better than expected (Sep-20)
- Microsoft unveils "Quick Resume" feature which lets you (nearly) instantly switch gameplay between up to 12 games at a time (Sep-28)
- Project xCloud support could be coming to iOS Devices **Update** It did (Sep-28)
- Microsoft adds optional feature for developers that allows you to uninstall parts of games to free up more precious storage (Oct-2)
- PC Build copycat: Xbox Series X equivalent if building a PC
- Direct comparison of PS5 and Xbox Series X specs, for anyone interested (Mar-18-20)
- Detailed spec side-by-side here [updated Apr-21-2021]
- Detailed comparative analysis here
- Xbox Live Gold & Game Pass services detailed in this post, visit links contained in the post for constantly updated information
- BREAKING Next Gen Games To Be 70 Bucks (July-2-20)
- Microsoft xCloud is launching on Sept. 15th on Android as a part of Game Pass Ultimate (Aug-4-20)
- Why Should I Buy an Xbox over a Playstation? (Sep-6-20)
- Xbox Series S Officially Revealed (Sep-7-20)
- Microsoft acquires Zenimax Entertainment-- publishers of The Elder Scrolls-- for $7.5 billion (Sep-21-20)
- Every Xbox Exclusive and Next-Gen Optimized Title listed in Tiers (June-23-21)
- Primer on Xbox third-party controller charge kit accessories: the advantage of options (Aug-10-21)
- Xbox Series S the best bang-for-you-buck emulation machine in existence ***Update*** $20 Dev Mode no longer required to use Retroarch and other emulation software (Nov-21-21)
- Game Pass offered $6,317 of game content in 2021 (Dec-23-21)
- Wireless Headsets for the Xbox Series X/S: list of a natively compatible headsets supporting both audio and mic sanctioned by Microsoft (Jan-16-22)
- Microsoft acquires Activision-Blizzard for $68.7 billion (Jan-18-22)
Console Wars
Last edited by a moderator: