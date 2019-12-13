Xbox Official Xbox Series X thread

Some extra info:

Yes, the box can sit both vertically and horizontally

The controller is technically new. Microsoft say “Its size and shape have been refined to accommodate an even wider range of people, and it also features a new Share button to make capturing screenshots and game clips simple and an advanced d-pad derived from the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller. The new Xbox Wireless Controller will be compatible with Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs, and will be included with every Xbox Series X.

It’ll support 60fps at 4K, “with possibility of up to 120FPS”, and will also support 8K visuals.

The Xbox Series X has a “next-generation SSD will virtually eliminate load times.”

It’s backwards compatible! Across all previous Xboxes! “Thanks to backward compatibility, you can expect your gaming legacy, thousands of your favorite games across four generations of gaming, all your Xbox One gaming accessories, and industry-leading services like Xbox Game Pass to be available when you power on your Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020.”


Lol why does Microsoft suck so bad at naming these things
 
Hmm interesting form factor. I wonder if I can lay flat or stand up.
 
Can't wait until the reveal of "Nintendo Series N".
 
Guess they asked a German car company to name their console lol
 
Looks like u can smash people to death with it
 
looks stupid and the name is retarded.


Are people so retarded to believe that this system will be able to run "60fps at 4K, “with possibility of up to 120FPS” with "8k support" ? lol ya ok...
 
It’s finally a true X box.
 
Kaybee said:
Guess they asked a German car company to name their console lol
If they survived "XBOX ONE", they can survive this.

Their biggest concerns are exclusives and original IP's. Halo and GOW ain't gonna cut it. They also have to decide on how seriously they're taking the "Game Pass" subscription model, which is something all the new consoles are going to have to consider. It might not be so much a battle of the consoles, as it will be the games on their services.
 

ELo10gBWwAIUBVB
 
LOL at Maingear when they ripped that design theme off Silverstone themselves (for that 2013 Potenza SS case):

Silverstone Fortress FT-03 (2011)
313QA2X55AL._SX466_.jpg



Also reminds me of the pinnacle of prebuild engineering on the market today:

blog_CORSAIR-ONE-ELITE-PRO-PLUS-Content-1.png


Promo video for the i180 little brother:


The lesser i162 model reviewed (Cliffs: it's incredible, the only critique is the price):


Well, if you're going to steal, steal from the best. Well done, Microsoft.
 
I like the look a lot but with past heating issues MS has had I would be scared to buy this.
 
Off topic but I figure this is as good a place as any to ask:

Can I transfer my saved game files from my 360 to my One?

I want to finish my play through of Assassin’s Creed III (that I’ve had on the go for like 6 or 7 years) but I’d rather play it on my One (that I’ve owned for two years and never played) than my 360 (which I haven’t played in four years).
 
TheWorm said:
Off topic but I figure this is as good a place as any to ask:

Can I transfer my saved game files from my 360 to my One?

I want to finish my play through of Assassin’s Creed III (that I’ve had on the go for like 6 or 7 years) but I’d rather play it on my One (that I’ve owned for two years and never played) than my 360 (which I haven’t played in four years).
Why do you think this is the place to ask these questions when they have released barely any information about the console??
 
treelo said:
You do know what this means right?
Man I aint trying to read. Look at the pictures. They should have shown it both ways.

And I actually think it looks better than the COrsair case. I dig the Batman anglular look. Tbh.
 
