Dizzy said: Honestly this is why I’ve moved back most of my gaming to the PS5. It’s powerful enough and the optimization is usually prioritized over PC.



I avoided a ton of issues with just Callisto Protocol and Dead Space alone this year. Click to expand...

Yea I go back and forth all the time because eventually one or the other pisses me off. The last time I demo'd this game on PC by pirating the game first and it was great so I went ahead and bought it on PS5. Huge mistake. It was a PS4 game and it only ran at 30 FPS. Normally 30 FPS is fine but in this game it's all about crafting and picking up items to craft and my eyes were hurting having to stare at the ground and the world around me to see if there were items I could craft. I just couldn't do it and I had to buy the game on PC to play it. I was done with PS5 after that and I've mainly used my PC since then.As far as people complaining about performance issues in this game I'll have to see for myself. Almost every single time people complain everything runs just fine for me. Even Cyberpunk 2077 ran great for me and I had very little issues. I just checked Steam and most of the complaints seem to be about mouse and keyboard because PC nerds can't move on from that shit