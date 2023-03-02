  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Multiplat Official Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty disc

WL.png

Pub: Koei Tecmo
Dev: Team Ninja
Launch: 3.3.23
Genre: ARPG, historical fiction (Based on novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms)
Development time: 3 years (Since spring 2020)

Recalled we haven't a dedicated discussion as it's all this time been discussed piecemeal across threads.

Given Team Ninja's past of incomprehensible storytelling, I'm going to say here in OP no spoilers rather than put a warning tag up. Let me know if this ends up being problematic and we need more signage to the effect. Again, you spoil, you toil.

Discuss all things Wo Long: weapons, armors, skills, synergies, enemies, bosses, world, lore, game design et cetera.

Warriors ready.

covering-more-wo-long-fallen-dynasty-demo-gameplay-v0-f1ellllfsho91.gif
 
Nice, decided to preorder so it’ll be here tomorrow. Been a year since Elden Ring so a new soulslike is more than welcome, especially from Team Ninja.

One thing I found kind of interesting was changing the language to Chinese given that’s its setting. Not a language I hear very often so it was actually kind of refreshing and fit really well with the game. I’ll probably do my play through that way as well.
 
Will do the same with subtitling. ^ All my Okami runs were in Japanese and loved the immersion. Preordered the other day to support Team Ninja and have it installed with a countdown in my PS5 game carousel. Good stuff. Looks to be ready tonight for me but am likelier to embark at weekend for longer maiden session.
 
Game is getting nuked on Steam. Performance issues. Devs just can't get it right for PC gamers. That said, enjoying the demo on ps5
 
deadshot138 said:
Game is getting nuked on Steam. Performance issues. Devs just can't get it right for PC gamers. That said, enjoying the demo on ps5
Honestly this is why I’ve moved back most of my gaming to the PS5. It’s powerful enough and the optimization is usually prioritized over PC.

I avoided a ton of issues with just Callisto Protocol and Dead Space alone this year.
 
Dizzy said:
Honestly this is why I’ve moved back most of my gaming to the PS5. It’s powerful enough and the optimization is usually prioritized over PC.

I avoided a ton of issues with just Callisto Protocol and Dead Space alone this year.
Yea I go back and forth all the time because eventually one or the other pisses me off. The last time I demo'd this game on PC by pirating the game first and it was great so I went ahead and bought it on PS5. Huge mistake. It was a PS4 game and it only ran at 30 FPS. Normally 30 FPS is fine but in this game it's all about crafting and picking up items to craft and my eyes were hurting having to stare at the ground and the world around me to see if there were items I could craft. I just couldn't do it and I had to buy the game on PC to play it. I was done with PS5 after that and I've mainly used my PC since then.

As far as people complaining about performance issues in this game I'll have to see for myself. Almost every single time people complain everything runs just fine for me. Even Cyberpunk 2077 ran great for me and I had very little issues. I just checked Steam and most of the complaints seem to be about mouse and keyboard because PC nerds can't move on from that shit
 
deadshot138 said:
Game is getting nuked on Steam. Performance issues. Devs just can't get it right for PC gamers. That said, enjoying the demo on ps5
Runs like a dream for me on my 3090. Already 1.5h in with Gamepass version, just had to turn the cloud density down to normal.

Loving the game so far 1.5h in and defeated 2 bosses. Im loving this title. Honestly Gamepass has been a godsend, as two of my most anticipated titles in Atomic Heart and Wo Long were day one.

Imo this is essentially Team Ninja's Sekiro, fucking loving it. Im not attempting to even block, just parrying everything like a rhythm game.

It also play much easier than the August demo from last year. The bosses kept killing me, but they felt easy as I nearly always choke when I am a hit or two away cause I get cocky. Yall will be in for a ride tomorrow.
 
jojoRed said:
Runs like a dream for me on my 3090. Already 1.5h in with Gamepass version, just had to turn the cloud density down to normal.

Loving the game so far 1.5h in and defeated 2 bosses. Im loving this title. Honestly Gamepass has been a godsend, as two of my most anticipated titles in Atomic Heart and Wo Long were day one.

Imo this is essentially Team Ninja's Sekiro, fucking loving it. Im not attempting to even block, just parrying everything like a rhythm game.

It also play much easier than the August demo from last year. The bosses kept killing me, but they felt easy as I nearly always choke when I am a hit or two away cause I get cocky. Yall will be in for a ride tomorrow.
Are you in a different country? Unless it just unlocks late as fuck for ps5. I can't play until tomorrow.
 
deadshot138 said:
Are you in a different country? Unless it just unlocks late as fuck for ps5. I can't play until tomorrow.
I'm on PS5 and it unlocked yesterday; got a notification it was ready while playing Outriders around midnight but readying to log off for bed. America stretches a few timezones obviously but at, say, GMT -8, you should have it by now if it unlocked for Europeans some 9-10 hours ago.
 
Valhoven said:
I'm on PS5 and it unlocked yesterday; got a notification it was ready while playing Outriders around midnight but readying to log off for bed. America stretches a few timezones obviously but at, say, GMT -8, you should have it by now if it unlocked for Europeans some 9-10 hours ago.
It unlocked at 11pm CT which is basically the next day for those of us who work third shift or have to go to sleep.
 
How do the bonus armors look re: sets Baihu, Zhuque, and Qinglong?
 
deadshot138 said:
Are you in a different country? Unless it just unlocks late as fuck for ps5. I can't play until tomorrow.
No, I changed my region on PC to New Zealand and unlocked it on Gamepass.

New releases on there I usually play a day earlier haha.

Didnt play the new demo, but were the first two bosses hard on there?
 
jojoRed said:
Runs like a dream for me on my 3090. Already 1.5h in with Gamepass version, just had to turn the cloud density down to normal.

Loving the game so far 1.5h in and defeated 2 bosses. Im loving this title. Honestly Gamepass has been a godsend, as two of my most anticipated titles in Atomic Heart and Wo Long were day one.

Imo this is essentially Team Ninja's Sekiro, fucking loving it. Im not attempting to even block, just parrying everything like a rhythm game.

It also play much easier than the August demo from last year. The bosses kept killing me, but they felt easy as I nearly always choke when I am a hit or two away cause I get cocky. Yall will be in for a ride tomorrow.
What Virtue did you end up going with? I'm still debating. Fire is what I'll probably jump at but Metal and Earth both look great.
 
