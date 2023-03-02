Valhoven
Black Orchid Belt
Pub: Koei Tecmo
Dev: Team Ninja
Launch: 3.3.23
Genre: ARPG, historical fiction (Based on novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms)
Development time: 3 years (Since spring 2020)
Recalled we haven't a dedicated discussion as it's all this time been discussed piecemeal across threads.
Given Team Ninja's past of incomprehensible storytelling, I'm going to say here in OP no spoilers rather than put a warning tag up. Let me know if this ends up being problematic and we need more signage to the effect. Again, you spoil, you toil.
Discuss all things Wo Long: weapons, armors, skills, synergies, enemies, bosses, world, lore, game design et cetera.
Warriors ready.