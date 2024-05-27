Kowboy On Sherdog
Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 86,646
- Reaction score
- 126,077
According to his coach, Islam Makhachev’s skills have reached their zenith.
Makhachev’s striking coach, Magomedgadzhi Bagandov, believes the champ can outstrike Dustin Poirier (30-8, 1 NC). Makhachev (25-1) is slated to defend his lightweight strap against Poirier in the main event at UFC 302 on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. With Poirier’s notoriety for emerging victorious in lethal slugfests and Makhachev’s Dagestani grappling background, taking the fight to the ground would be the obvious gameplan for the champion.
Makhachev’s camp has been highlighting the recent developments of their pupil’s striking skillset. Makhachev recently claimed that his teammate, Bellator MMA lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov, has better striking than Poirier. Coach Bagandov claims that Makhachev can not only hold his own in the stand-up against Poirier, but he may even have the advantage on the feet against “The Diamond.”
“I have been following Poirier for a long time,” Bagandov said on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s YouTube channel. “In terms of striking technique, he has a unique fighting style. Islam doesn’t just hold his own against him; if he doesn’t engage recklessly, Islam surpasses him… Even if you put wrestling aside, in my opinion, Islam can outbox him in pure boxing and in muay thai. There are no aspects in which Islam lags behind.”
Order Now! UFC 302 “Makhachev vs. Poirier” Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+
It has been commonly observed throughout history that a true warrior fights not for personal glory. Instead, they fight for a legacy that lasts for generations and a purpose that extends beyond mere personal milestones. Such is the case of Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight king Islam Makhachev, whose path was illuminated by the success of longtime mentor and training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the wisdom passed down by the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. Born in Dagestan, Makhachev’s dominance springs from years of dedication and unyielding mental resilience.
Advertisement
At UFC 280, Makhachev, the custodian of the grand “father’s plan,” was a man on a mission, determined to take the championship home. He had his sights set on the lightweight throne after “The Eagle” announced his retirement and relinquished his belt following his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. However, even during his crowning moment in Abu Dhabi, his humility shined through, articulating his profound reverence for Khabib and his father. As he stands on the cusp of a fresh challenge to his reign against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, Makhachev looks to fortify his supremacy on June 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Ahead of the clash, let’s take a look at some of the defining moments of his career that have shaped him into the champion he is today:
1. An Unchallenged Upbringing
Makhachev turned professional in August 2010, taking on Magomed Bekbolatov under the Tsumada Fighting Championship banner. He won the fight by unanimous decision. He secured ten more victories over formidable names like Mansour Barnaoui and Yuri Ivlev. During that run, he amassed seven finishes fighting predominantly in Russia and Ukraine.
2. After the Flames
The Dagestani signed a four-fight contract with the UFC in October 2014. His debut appearance went according to plan, securing a second-round submission over Leo Kuntz at UFC 187. However, his sophomore appearance for the Las Vegas-based promotion would culminate in the lone blemish on his record. During his UFC 192 appearance against Adriano Martins, Makhachev’s early aggression proved costly against the patient Brazilian. Makhachev’s overhand left found empty air, and Martins countered with a well-placed right hook that stripped the legs out from beneath the Russian. The first-round knockout loss remains the first and only defeat on the Dagestani’s record. Since then, he has rattled off 13 straight victories, occupying the third spot in the organization’s history for longest win streaks alongside all-time greats Georges St. Pierre, Demetrious Johnson and Nurmagomedov.
3. Knocking on Contention
Makhachev’s road to the title picture was a long and arduous journey. For much of his career, he chose to operate from the shadows of Khabib Nurmagomedov, not by design but by choice. It was always destined for him to take over the mantle from “The Eagle,” but the Dagestani had to endure fellow peers disputing his status and the organization casting doubt over his legitimacy as a contender. However, at UFC 267, in front of his second home of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Makhachev wrangled ranked contender Dan Hooker with a kimura in the first round. He doubled down on that campaign for gold with a TKO victory over Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night 202, guaranteeing he could not be refused the title shot.
4. One Crowning Moment
More than seven years and 12 fights later, where he compiled an 11-1 record, Makhachev was granted the title shot at UFC 280 against Charles Oliveira. The Russian dominated the former champion, who surrendered the title to the scale at UFC 274 by missing weight. Makhachev dominated through the first frame and dropped the Brazilian with a left hand in the second. He followed Oliveira to the canvas, bold and defiant against his rival’s expertise on the ground, and secured an arm-triangle choke at the 3:16 mark. It was a dynamic effort from the freshly minted champion and the culmination of a dream years in the making.