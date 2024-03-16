News Official UFC 301 Fight Card

That's actually tragic. I know we get more cards now so they're more saturated, but that's lower quality than we got on fight nights 10 years ago. Seriously, go back and look at the fight night in 2013/14, much better quality throughout the card
 
They loaded 299, 300 and 298 had some good names too. What did you all expect? Name value doesn't always equal quality of fights, just perception and excitement.
 
My take? I won't be watching let alone pay for the PPV that's for sure.
 
tritestill said:
They loaded 299, 300 and 298 had some good names too. What did you all expect? Name value doesn't always equal quality of fights, just perception and excitement.
Click to expand...
Take a hiatus after 300 and run all them same fighters back in July
 
Honestly at this point pull some fights from the UFC 300 prelims and put them on the 301 main card, such as Fig vs Cody. No one’s even talking about it just bc it’s on the prelims.

You already stole the UFC 301 main event for 300, so give something back.
 
Didn't Pantoja come out and say that they're adding another headliner?
 
It's not THAAAAT bad but could easily be a free card.
 
Still some good fights. I hope Karolina can get the win!
<{1-7}>
 
Don't really get why they keep doing PPVs at Brasil and awful ones at that, who is paying 80 bucks for that card? a fight night would be better received and they could charge less for the tickets, lets be honest the last Brasil event wasn't a sellout and people was complaining about the insane prices.
 
I swear these Brazil cards always suck
 
Boraelho earns title shot with win

Could have got a better opponent for Michel in the co-main though
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JkMMA
Ufc 301 prediction?
2
Replies
25
Views
853
Hdfi
H
Touch Butt
  • Poll
News Alexandre Pantoja to defend Flyweight title against Steve Erceg at UFC 301
8 9 10
Replies
185
Views
3K
SoSo
SoSo
JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-306
Replies
8
Views
363
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
Black9
News UFC Fight Night 91 Main Event April 27th: Manel Kape vs Matheus Nicolau 2
Replies
15
Views
389
The_Renaissance
The_Renaissance
JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-308
2
Replies
38
Views
875
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,097
Messages
55,256,708
Members
174,712
Latest member
mma.fan.96

Share this page

Back
Top