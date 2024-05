MrBlackheart said: I wonder what excuses haters will bring up after Islam beats Dustin. They can’t use Abu Dhabi excuse. I’s guessing it’s the cherry picking one or Dustin wasn’t that good. Dustin used to be a FW so we might hear Islam only beats FWs. Click to expand...

I wonder what happened to the "Makhachev is ducking a fight against a top 5 lightweight" people. Wasn't that a big issue they had with Makhachev and had to constantly bring up? Surely, they haven't changed their minds to "he's ducking a fight against a top 5 lightweight who is also a stylistic tough matchup," because that would be dumb considering most champions have mostly great stylistic matchups in their division's top 5 rankings, which is a big reason why they are the champion.