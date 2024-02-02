the last fights they each had they both looked good i thought. i like them both. if it goes to the ground i see it as a decision fights. could go either way on the ground. if dober stops the takedowns i feel like he easily wins this fights. dobers weight cut picture look aweful. he gonna get taken down at will if that weight cut was harder than normal. and it looked rough.
I think this could be one of those fights that has finish written all over it but ends up going the distance. I could see Moicano getting some good positions on the mat but think Dober has solid sub defense, and I could see Dober working Moicano on the feet but Miocano going all 3rds cus he’s tough as shit