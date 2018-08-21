Television Official Star Trek DS9 Thread

48528AFE-02BA-45F1-AE38-B69B3B4BAE74.jpeg Every other Star Trek series has its own thread. Some have two. But the best Star Trek doesn’t even have one thread. That changes now.

This thread is for all things Star Trek DS9 related. So keep all your “TNG or TOS was better” bullshit out of here.
 
Would watch religiously as a teen don’t remember much but my favorite epeside was the kligon one when they go on some type of suicide mission warth and I think that one kligon that was in a couple tng episodes that would fuck with warth about being a fake kligon
 
DS9 was great. Would love to see some DS9 characters cameo on the new Picard show.

Would like to see the Dominion fight the Borg. I heard they can’t assmilate odo style changelings.
 
Speaking of fantasy matchups that should have happened, what about Sloan from Section 31 against Garrack?

Also, I like that Section 31 became part of Star Trek Into Darkness. As far as I know, Section 31 was exclusively a DS9 plot point.
 
Heroes and Icons Network syndicates DS9 every weekday at I think 10pm. But be careful. They also do a lot of advertising for some charity for Holocaust survivors in the Ukraine. They show a haggard old jewish woman in winter season, crying, and say there is no support network and what not.

Not saying its not possible there are some old holocaust survivors in Ukraine without a support network and really do need help. But just a charity advertising on this kind of network, just seems kind of scammish.
 
Didn’t notice that but good point. Section 31 was an interesting piece of Star Trek lore. I know Roddenberry would have hated it but it added a lot of intrigue and fun.

Would have loved to see Garrack take on Sloan. Or even join him, have a couple drinks with him, and chat about all the fun times they’ve had assassinating people.

I always thought the wee girl with the short hair was cuter than Worfs wife too. People think I’m wrong. But I liked her. She was tiny and nervous and I wanted to see her bum. Other one was all confident like she would make you go down on her for hours or else she’d leave you.
 
Last edited:
Well, I would say that is an accurate psychological assessment. But I still think the original Dax was hotter. And Ezrie Dax was just annoying. Probably because they didn’t know Terry Farrell was going to leave the show and had to scramble to do something with the new character.
 
Second that. I'd stopped watching the show by this point (not due to a perceived decline - just because I was like 18 and moving into DJijg and drugs) but I recall Dax #2 being much more hot than the first chick.

Bashere was the man. That's all I've got to add. He was good in Game of thrones as well.
 
The "I am Tosk" episode from the first season remains one of my underrated favorites.

Kira sucks.
 
I'm not a big Star Trek guy, and honestly never got the hype about TNG, but DS9 was the shit.
Deep show, with a bunch of interesting characters. I was interested in every one's story to a certain degree. There weren't really any weak points for me.

That show had a really different feel, because it didn't feel like there was just one token alien walking around. Every alien had their own deep story and motivations. And the show really delved into them
 
What neew Picard show?

did they ever finish that DS9 kickstarter?

DS9 was my fav of all the seies. Litta was hot af.
 
Honestly though they should just have stuck with killing her AND the symbiot, her death was actually quite effective in giving more drive to a story that was IMHO becoming a bit played out.

Sloan was always a bit of a poor mans Garrack wasn't he? the same character but without any of the dramatic depth to him although I admit some of the episodes were pretty good overall.
 
Most underrated character: Damar

The episode where Worf breaks Weyoun’s neck and kills him, then Damar just starts laughing at Weyoun and says “get that out of here,” is great. And when the next Weyoun clone comes in and Damar says “maybe you should talk to Worf again,” is hilarious.
 
Definitely, its a shame that Dukat became such a pantomime villain in the end, generally the Cardassians were by far the best alien Trek race in terms of character depth. Not monolithic like most of the others but each with very definitely personality and motivations.
 
Meh. The way he did it was great though. He had sex with Kai Winn, and just started slapping around her procession. It’s all good.
 
That storyline for me though whilst decent was ultimately rather disappointing, two characters who'd previously been well rounded becoming purely evil whilst doing little but reading a book.
 
I thought for Kai Winn it made total sense. She was a cunt from day one, but was unwilling to own it. Dukat was always a really deep character who could go either way. He could be really evil, but sometimes redeemed himself. So it wasn’t a stretch. Just a bit trite. But that was really secondary to the war anyway. At least for me it was. Still a much better finale than “All good things,” which was boring as fuck when I was 12, and is still boring as fuck today at 36.
 
I mean yes it could be justified taking the characters in that direction but I think it ended up being done in a rather simplistic fashion when elsewhere the show generally avoided that.
 
I have always been a trekkie. Love the original series and of course, TNG. In the mid 90's I got hooked on DS9. Loved the different format and the storylines were extremely well written.
DS9-Blueprint-star-trek-deep-space-nine-12092226-1324-804.jpg
 
