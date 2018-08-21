Jack Reacheround
DS9 was great. Would love to see some DS9 characters cameo on the new Picard show.
Would like to see the Dominion fight the Borg. I heard they can’t assmilate odo style changelings.
Speaking of fantasy matchups that should have happened, what about Sloan from Section 31 against Garrack?
Also, I like that Section 31 became part of Star Trek Into Darkness. As far as I know, Section 31 was exclusively a DS9 plot point.
I always thought the wee girl with the short hair was cuter than Worfs wife too. People think I’m wrong. But I liked her. She was tiny and nervous and I wanted to see her bum. Other one was all confident like she would make you go down on her for hours or else she’d leave you.
Didn’t notice that but good point. Section 31 was an interesting piece of Star Trek lore. I know Roddenberry would have hated it but it added a lot of intrigue and fun.
Would have loved to see Garrack take on Sloan. Or even join him, have a couple drinks with him, and chat about all the fun times they’ve had assassinating people.
I always thought the wee girl with the short hair was cuter than Worfs wife too. People think I’m wrong. But I liked her. She was tiny and nervous and I wanted to see her bum. Other one was all confident like she would make you go down on her for hours or else she’d leave you.
Well, I would say that is an accurate psychological assessment. But I still think the original Dax was hotter. And Ezrie Dax was just annoying. Probably because they didn’t know Terry Farrell was going to leave the show and had to scramble to do something with the new character.
Most underrated character: Damar
The episode where Worf breaks Weyoun’s neck and kills him, then Damar just starts laughing at Weyoun and says “get that out of here,” is great. And when the next Weyoun clone comes in and Damar says “maybe you should talk to Worf again,” is hilarious.
Definitely, its a shame that Dukat became such a pantomime villain in the end.
Meh. The way he did it was great though. He had sex with Kai Winn, and just started slapping around her procession. It’s all good.
That storyline for me though whilst decent was ultimately rather disappointing, two characters who'd previously been well rounded becoming purely evil whilst doing little but reading a book.
I thought for Kai Winn it made total sense. She was a cunt from day one, but was unwilling to own it. Dukat was always a really deep character who could go either way. He could be really evil, but sometimes redeemed himself. So it wasn’t a stretch. Just a bit trite. But that was really secondary to the war anyway. At least for me it was. Still a much better finale than “All good things,” which was boring as fuck when I was 12, and is still boring as fuck today at 36.
I mean yes it could be justified taking the characters in that direction but I think it ended up being done in a rather simplistic fashion when elsewhere the show generally avoided that.