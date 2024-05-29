RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5: Wilder vs Zhang 6/1 2PM ET (DAZN)

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
86,733
Reaction score
126,296
big_VXTT9gloazg7wqamc8ln_slug.jpg


Two of boxing's biggest promoters go head-to-head.
Boxing fans will finally find out whether Queensberry's Frank Warren or Matchroom's Eddie Hearn has the better stable when they go head-to-head in Riyadh.
Five fighters from each promoter will battle it out inside the ring in an attempt to secure British boxing bragging rights.
In addition to this unique fight card, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will also be in action against Malik Zinad.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5.​

Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5 date, start time​

  • Date: Saturday, June 1​
  • Start time: 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET​
The event will begin at 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET.​
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Joshua vs Wallin / Wilder vs Parker 12/23 11AM ET DAZN / ESPN+
42 43 44
Replies
865
Views
29K
Simple Southerner
Simple Southerner
Kowboy On Sherdog
RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Haney vs Garcia Discussion 4/20 8PM ET DAZN PPV
72 73 74
Replies
1K
Views
37K
borntoloseNOT
borntoloseNOT

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,137
Messages
55,606,918
Members
174,850
Latest member
peyman

Share this page

Back
Top