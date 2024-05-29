Kowboy On Sherdog
Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Two of boxing's biggest promoters go head-to-head.
Boxing fans will finally find out whether Queensberry's Frank Warren or Matchroom's Eddie Hearn has the better stable when they go head-to-head in Riyadh.
Five fighters from each promoter will battle it out inside the ring in an attempt to secure British boxing bragging rights.
In addition to this unique fight card, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will also be in action against Malik Zinad.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5.
Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5 date, start time
- Date: Saturday, June 1
- Start time: 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET
The event will begin at 7 p.m. UK / 2 p.m. ET.
- Zhilei Zhang vs. Deontay Wilder; Heavyweight
- Daniel Dubois vs. Filip Hrgovic; Heavyweight
- Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Austin Williams; Middleweight
- Dmitry Bivol vs. Malik Zinad; For Bivol's WBA light heavyweight title
- Raymond Ford vs. Nick Ball; For Ford's WBA featherweight title
- Willy Hutchinson vs. Craig Richards; Light heavyweight
