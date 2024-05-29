Two of boxing's biggest promoters go head-to-head.Boxing fans will finally find out whether Queensberry's Frank Warren or Matchroom's Eddie Hearn has the better stable when they go head-to-head in Riyadh.Five fighters from each promoter will battle it out inside the ring in an attempt to secure British boxing bragging rights.In addition to this unique fight card, WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will also be in action against Malik Zinad.Here's everything you need to know ahead of Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5.​