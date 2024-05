Saturday 05.18.2024 at 09:00 PM ETU.S. Broadcast: ESPNVenue: Pechanga ArenaLocation: San Diego, California Enclosure: RingMatchmaker: Brad GoodmanBoxing Bouts: 9The vacant WBO lightweight championship will be on the line in San Diego as Emanuel Navarrete takes on Denys Berinchyk.Beryinchyk will be hoping to make it a happy weekend for the Ukrainians as he puts his undefeated record on the line on the same night Oleksandr Uysk battles Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia (which is live on), but hasn't stepped into the ring since he defeated Anthony Yigit in August.His opponent, Mexican Navarrete, is the fresher of the two men, having drawn his last fight against Robson Conceicao in November.Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denis BerinchykGiovani Santillan vs. Brian Norman Jr.Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Brandon MooreAlan Garcia vs. Wilfredo FloresJonny Mansour vs. Anel DudoEmiliano Vargas vs. Angel Daniel VarelaCharlie Sheehy vs. Manuel JaimesJonathan Lopez vs. Edgar OrtegaArt Barrera Jr. vs. Levy Josue Garcia Benitez