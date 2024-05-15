Kowboy On Sherdog
Navarette vs. Berinchyk
Saturday 05.18.2024 at 09:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN
Venue: Pechanga Arena
Location: San Diego, California
Enclosure: Ring
Matchmaker: Brad Goodman
Boxing Bouts: 9
The vacant WBO lightweight championship will be on the line in San Diego as Emanuel Navarrete takes on Denys Berinchyk.
Beryinchyk will be hoping to make it a happy weekend for the Ukrainians as he puts his undefeated record on the line on the same night Oleksandr Uysk battles Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia (which is live on DAZN PPV), but hasn't stepped into the ring since he defeated Anthony Yigit in August.
His opponent, Mexican Navarrete, is the fresher of the two men, having drawn his last fight against Robson Conceicao in November.
Main Card – ESPN / ESPN+ – 11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denis Berinchyk
Giovani Santillan vs. Brian Norman Jr.
Preliminary Card – ESPN+ – 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT
Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Brandon Moore
Alan Garcia vs. Wilfredo Flores
Jonny Mansour vs. Anel Dudo
Emiliano Vargas vs. Angel Daniel Varela
Charlie Sheehy vs. Manuel Jaimes
Jonathan Lopez vs. Edgar Ortega
Art Barrera Jr. vs. Levy Josue Garcia Benitez
Odds: