RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned MF & DAZN X Series 15: Brooke vs. VanZant 5/25 8PM ET (DAZN)

yXW5EmS.jpeg


MF & DAZN X Series 15: Brooke vs. VanZant
Saturday 05.25.2024 at 08:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: DAZN
Promotion: Misfits Boxing
Co-Promoter: Leon Margules, Matt Young
Venue: NRG Arena
Location: Houston, Texas
Enclosure: Ring
Matchmaker: Mams Taylor, Matt Young, Sam Walmsley
Boxing Bouts: 8

Main Card – DAZN – 7:00pm ET / 4:00pm PT
Elle Brooke vs. Paige VanZant
Le’Veon Bell vs. Tristan Hamm
Okemka Jibunor vs. Brendan Kelly
Ree Moo vs. Elijah Smith
Jeremy Park vs. Anthony Vargas
Alaena Potocnik vs. Lauren Baker
Alysia Magen vs. Jessica Duban
Bi Nguyen vs. Silvia Fernandez​
 
I can’t wait for the main-event, I’ve been dreaming about it all night!
… wait ……. Whatt?!! 😳
 
