RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Jake Paul vs. Chavez Jr. 6/28 9PM ET (DAZN)

imYb7Th.jpeg

Paul vs. Chavez Jr.
Anaheim, California, USA

Main Card – DAZN – 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr.
Gilberto Ramirez vs. Yuniel Dorticos
Holly Holm vs. Yolanda Vega
Floyd Schofield vs. Tevin Farmer
Avious Griffin vs. Julian Rodriguez
Raul Curiel vs. Victor Rodriguez
Naomy Valle vs. Ashley Felix
Victor Morales Jr vs. Rene Alvarado
Alexander Gueche vs. Vincent Avina
Joel Iriarte vs. Yusuph Metu
John Ramirez vs. Saleto Henderson
 
