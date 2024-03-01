PBP ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Dos Santos vs. Belcher 3/2 8PM ET (YouTube Steam)

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

UFC 298 The Aftermath
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
80,150
Reaction score
105,506

RVtk0gm.jpeg




Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA: Dos Santos vs. Belcher
U.S. Broadcast: YouTube
Promotion: Gamebred Promotions
Venue: Kia Center
Location: Orlando, Florida
Enclosure: Cage

Main Card – YouTube – 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT
Junior dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher
Alex Nicholson vs. Chase Sherman
Charles Bennett vs. Joe Penafiel
Mandel Nallo vs. TJ Brown
Jesse Ronson vs. Anthony Njokuani
Brandon Jenkins vs. Tyler Hill
Maurice Greene vs. Guto Inocente
Anvar Boynazarov vs. Marlon Gonzales​
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
  • Poll
PBP Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA 6 Nelson vs Belcher ***Official*** Discussion 11/10 8pm Est
51 52 53
Replies
1K
Views
19K
El Fernas
El Fernas
JayPettryMMA
  • Poll
PBP Gamebred FC 5: Dos Santos vs. Werdum 2, Fri. 9/8, 7 PM ET/4 PM PT PBP Discussion Thread
37 38 39
Replies
760
Views
19K
sss133
S

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,786
Messages
55,167,021
Members
174,651
Latest member
jrvakri

Share this page

Back
Top