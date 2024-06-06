  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Fists Of Fury: Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs, Fri. 6/7 6PM ET/3PM PT, (Triller)

k7O2Tfl.jpeg


Fists Of Fury: Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs
Friday 06.07.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
Referee:
Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Enclosure: Ring
Location: Hollywood, Florida
Bout Billing: Main Event
Pro/Am: Professional
Weight: 147 lbs (66.7 kg)
Sport: Boxing

Main Card – iPPV (TrillerTV) – 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT
Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs
De Von Williams vs. Travis Floyd
Michael Hunter vs. Cassius Chaney
Antonio Perez vs. Antonio Williams
Ian Green vs. Roy Barringer
Kallia Kourouni vs. Edith Soledad Matthysse
Christian Thun vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme
Montaser Aboughaly vs. Dakota Highpine
Johnnie Langston vs. Mike Perez
Tre’Sean Wiggins vs. Semajay Thomas
Yosdiel Napoles vs. Wister Garcia
Yuniel Dorticos vs. Alan Campa
Yoenli Hernandez vs. Alejandro Barrera
Alexander Hernandez vs. Ariel Vasquez
 
sg0Fv28.gif


rxWcHXC.gif
 
Redneck Brawl or gtfo
 
The production with the blooper. Amateur hour over there.
 
Don King doesn't look an age over 125
 
The production delay was because they didn’t have Michael Hunter’s entrance song ready.
 
Is this the top of the food chain?
 
Oof. This is a 10 rounder.
 
