Fists Of Fury: Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs
Friday 06.07.2024 at 06:00 PM ET
Referee:
Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Enclosure: Ring
Location: Hollywood, Florida
Bout Billing: Main Event
Pro/Am: Professional
Weight: 147 lbs (66.7 kg)
Sport: Boxing
Main Card – iPPV (TrillerTV) – 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT
Adrien Broner vs. Blair Cobbs
De Von Williams vs. Travis Floyd
Michael Hunter vs. Cassius Chaney
Antonio Perez vs. Antonio Williams
Ian Green vs. Roy Barringer
Kallia Kourouni vs. Edith Soledad Matthysse
Christian Thun vs. Onoriode Ehwarieme
Montaser Aboughaly vs. Dakota Highpine
Johnnie Langston vs. Mike Perez
Tre’Sean Wiggins vs. Semajay Thomas
Yosdiel Napoles vs. Wister Garcia
Yuniel Dorticos vs. Alan Campa
Yoenli Hernandez vs. Alejandro Barrera
Alexander Hernandez vs. Ariel Vasquez