RBR ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned Bohachuk vs. Ortiz Saturday 08.10 9PM ET (DAZN)

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
4nzUYYl.jpeg

Bohachuk vs. Ortiz
Saturday 08.10.2024 at 09:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: DAZN
Preliminary Card: YouTube
Promotion: Golden Boy Promotions
Ownership: Oscar De La Hoya
Co-Promoter: TGB Promotions
Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Ring
Matchmaker: Eric Gomez, Javier Razo
Boxing Bouts: 8

Main Card – DAZN – 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Serhii Bohachuk
Gabriela Fundora vs. Daniela Asenjo
Charles Conwell vs. Khiary Gray
Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Jesus Antonio Perez
Ema Kozin vs. Cecilia Braekhus
Eric Priest vs. Luka Lozo
Figo Ramirez vs. Jose Silva Gonzalez
Joel Iriarte vs. Pablo Polanco
Johnny Canas vs. Estevan Partida
Jennah Creason vs. Kelsey Wickstrum
 
Best Golden Boy card in a while … Conwell deserved a better opponent imo … got my tickets for Saturday… surprisingly modest prices for this one. Main event should be a shootout
 
I saw somewhere that Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Jesus Antonio Perez was changed or cancelled. Is that rumors or confirmed or are we still in Boxing limbo?
 
