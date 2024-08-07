Kowboy On Sherdog
Saturday 08.10.2024 at 09:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: DAZN
Preliminary Card: YouTube
Promotion: Golden Boy Promotions
Ownership: Oscar De La Hoya
Co-Promoter: TGB Promotions
Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Ring
Matchmaker: Eric Gomez, Javier Razo
Boxing Bouts: 8
Main Card – DAZN – 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
Vergil Ortiz Jr. vs. Serhii Bohachuk
Gabriela Fundora vs. Daniela Asenjo
Charles Conwell vs. Khiary Gray
Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Jesus Antonio Perez
Ema Kozin vs. Cecilia Braekhus
Eric Priest vs. Luka Lozo
Figo Ramirez vs. Jose Silva Gonzalez
Joel Iriarte vs. Pablo Polanco
Johnny Canas vs. Estevan Partida
Jennah Creason vs. Kelsey Wickstrum