PBP ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned BKFC Prospect Series: Edmonton 8/31 7PM ET (Prime)

1v4Ygcw.jpeg

BKFC Prospect Series: Edmonton
Enoch, Alberta, Canada

Main Card – iPPV – 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT
Drew Stuve vs. Sonny Smith
Hasan Alghanim vs. Ryan Ibsen
Chad Lucanas vs. Zachary Pannell
Bohdan Kotok vs. Johnathan Miller
Alexandra Lucia Delgado-Lopez vs. Jennifer Ruiz
Robert Desharnais vs. Glendel Futrell
Kayden Giroux vs. Trevor Bozniak
Kimani Crawford vs. Don Mohammed
Taylor Bull vs. Christopher Hamlett
Caeden Scott vs. Dan Godoy
Matt Socholotiuk vs. Nash Diederichs
 
Hopefully I am home in time to catch some of this will be at a family BBQ!
 
