Kowboy On Sherdog
Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 91,923
- Reaction score
- 144,389
Enoch, Alberta, Canada
Main Card – iPPV – 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT
Drew Stuve vs. Sonny Smith
Hasan Alghanim vs. Ryan Ibsen
Chad Lucanas vs. Zachary Pannell
Bohdan Kotok vs. Johnathan Miller
Alexandra Lucia Delgado-Lopez vs. Jennifer Ruiz
Robert Desharnais vs. Glendel Futrell
Kayden Giroux vs. Trevor Bozniak
Kimani Crawford vs. Don Mohammed
Taylor Bull vs. Christopher Hamlett
Caeden Scott vs. Dan Godoy
Matt Socholotiuk vs. Nash Diederichs