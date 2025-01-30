  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

PBP ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned BKFC on DAZN 4: Lane vs. VanCamp 2/1 9PM ET (Dazn)

s3WB1ad.jpeg

BKFC on DAZN 4: Lane vs. VanCamp
Uncasville, Connecticut, USA

Main Card – DAZN – 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
Julian Lane vs. Cameron VanCamp
Brennan Ward vs. James Dennis
Lardy Navarro vs. Jack Grady
Will Santiago vs. Dakota Cochrane
Rico DiSciullo vs. Anthony Foye
Yorgan De Castro vs. Bobby Brents
Kastriot Xhema vs. Adam De Freitas
Parker Porter vs. Chase Gormley
Spencer Meehan vs. Grady Wall
Tyler Randall vs. Andrew Strode
Danny Pettit vs. Jared Lennon
 
Only slept a few hours last night
Had to take a lil nap after the UFC
But now I’m back for BKFC
 
