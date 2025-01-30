Kowboy On Sherdog
Uncasville, Connecticut, USA
Main Card – DAZN – 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
Julian Lane vs. Cameron VanCamp
Brennan Ward vs. James Dennis
Lardy Navarro vs. Jack Grady
Will Santiago vs. Dakota Cochrane
Rico DiSciullo vs. Anthony Foye
Yorgan De Castro vs. Bobby Brents
Kastriot Xhema vs. Adam De Freitas
Parker Porter vs. Chase Gormley
Spencer Meehan vs. Grady Wall
Tyler Randall vs. Andrew Strode
Danny Pettit vs. Jared Lennon