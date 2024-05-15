PBP ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned BKFC Fight Night: Omaha Trinidad-Snake vs Pague 5/17 8PM ET (Triller TV / Amazon Prime)

UQM7p72.jpeg


BKFC Fight Night: Omaha
Friday 05.17.2024 at 09:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: TrillerTV
Preliminary Card: YouTube
Venue: Liberty First Credit Union Arena
Location: Omaha, Nebraska
Enclosure: Ring

Main Card – iPPV – 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT
Carlos Trinidad-Snake vs. Dustin Pague
Dakota Cochrane vs. Jeremie Holloway
Sean Wilson vs. Emeka Ifekandu
Tommy Strydom vs. Corey Roberts
Alonzo Martinez vs. Stanislav Grosu
Ryan Roberts vs. Bobby Taylor
Ryan Braun vs. Corey McIntosh
Sarah Shell vs. Diamond Long
Josh Krejci vs. Nate Morrow
Brandon Meyer vs. Eduardo Peralta
Kassius Kayne vs. Dionisio Ramirez

Prelims Live Stream (FREE)
 
