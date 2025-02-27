Kowboy On Sherdog
Main Card – iPPV (TrillerTV) – 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
Keith Richardson vs. Bekhzod Usmonov
Bryant McClain vs. Roderick Stewart
Lorenzo Coca vs. Ruben Arroyo
Eric Dodson vs. Van Vo
Murat Kilimetov vs. Lamont Stafford
Isaiah Garcia vs. Justyn Martinez
Manuel Otero vs. Braxton Smith
Will Albrecht vs. Brett Fields
Kyle McElroy vs. Jay Jackson
Donald Sanchez vs. Harrison Aiken
Felipe Chavez vs. Derrick Findley
Derek Perez vs. Micah Livingston