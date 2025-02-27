  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

PBP ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned BKFC Fight Night: Albuquerque 2/28 9PM ET

b4JlpJI.jpeg

BKFC Fight Night: Albuquerque
Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA

Main Card – iPPV (TrillerTV) – 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
Keith Richardson vs. Bekhzod Usmonov
Bryant McClain vs. Roderick Stewart
Lorenzo Coca vs. Ruben Arroyo
Eric Dodson vs. Van Vo
Murat Kilimetov vs. Lamont Stafford
Isaiah Garcia vs. Justyn Martinez
Manuel Otero vs. Braxton Smith
Will Albrecht vs. Brett Fields
Kyle McElroy vs. Jay Jackson
Donald Sanchez vs. Harrison Aiken
Felipe Chavez vs. Derrick Findley
Derek Perez vs. Micah Livingston
 
