BKFC 63: Hart vs. Starling
Saturday 08.03.2024 at 08:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: TrillerTV
Promotion: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Ownership: Triller
Venue: N/A
Location: Sturgis, South Dakota
Enclosure: Ring
Main Card – iPPV (TrillerTV) – 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT
Britain Beltran Hart vs. Taylor Starling
Josh Dyer vs. Will Albrecht
Josh Burns vs. Sam Shewmaker
Josh Watson vs. Reuben Roundstone
Michael Larrimore vs. Derek Perez
Zachary Calmus vs. Ryan Shough
Donnie Tice, Jr. vs. Brandon Conley
Gabriel Freyre vs. Timmy Mason
