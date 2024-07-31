PBP ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned BKFC 63: Hart vs. Starling Saturday 08.03 8:00 PM ET (Prime)

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
VXpQZgO.jpeg




BKFC 63: Hart vs. Starling
Saturday 08.03.2024 at 08:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: TrillerTV
Promotion: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship
Ownership: Triller
Venue: N/A
Location: Sturgis, South Dakota
Enclosure: Ring

Main Card – iPPV (TrillerTV) – 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT
Britain Beltran Hart vs. Taylor Starling
Josh Dyer vs. Will Albrecht
Josh Burns vs. Sam Shewmaker
Josh Watson vs. Reuben Roundstone
Michael Larrimore vs. Derek Perez
Zachary Calmus vs. Ryan Shough
Donnie Tice, Jr. vs. Brandon Conley
Gabriel Freyre vs. Timmy Mason
 
TITS said:
You guys might wanna let people know that's free on Freevee (Amazon Prime) instead of always posting those Triller PPV links.

Also, free prelims on Fubo Sports YT channel.



Weigh-ins:

Click to expand...

Yeah, no one has Thriller, I always watch it on Amazon.
 
