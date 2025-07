It's because it's one of the oldest BJJ forums on the web, and at one point it was the best without question.



But now that BJJ has become gay and retarded, it's mostly discussed in that gayest & retardedest corner of the web, Reddit.



The leftovers here in F12 are salty ass upper belts who know how to grapple, and now we mostly need advice on knee surgeries, hiding your money during a divorce, and how much Metamucil to mix in with your creatine smoothy. The grappling details we have down, it's LIFE that we suck at, my young Paduan.



Appreciate the enthusiasm, but it's not likely this will be sustainable in THIS particular forum at this time. It used to be a WAY more popular forum, back when BJJ was straight and smahhht.