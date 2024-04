Official*** Sherdog Content UFC 300 Fight Week (Pre-Fight Presser 7PM ET)

Multiple UFC 300 Fighters to Wear Specially-Designed Fight Shorts Several fighters will be wearing custom-designed shorts for the upcoming

Several fighters will be wearing custom-designed shorts for the upcoming UFC 300 card.Light heavyweght champ Alex Pereira , strawweight queen Weili Zhang , BMF title holder Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will all be wearing custom designs on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.The kits were revealed by the UFC’s official apparel partner Venum on their official website as the “UFC Adrenaline Unrivaled” collection but have since been removed. However, the images of the collection were captured by French outlet LaSueur on social media. Meanwhile, Gaethje and Holloway also revealed their stars and stripes and floral shorts on social media.Pereira will put his 205-pound strap on the line against former champ Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 headliner. Meanwhile, Zhang will look to defend her strawweight strap against countrywoman Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event. Meanwhile, fan favorites Gaethje and Holloway will clash for the BMF title in one of the most highly-anticipated bouts of the card.