Media ***Official*** Sherdog Content UFC 300 Fight Week

PurpleStorm said:
Same here bud. As someone who is familiar with Perreira, what challenges do you see for him versus Hill?
Imo, Poatan needs to avoid those straight bombs from Hill, by not moving in straight lines (something he tends to do).
Chop the legs early on, also work the body a bit to get those hand low, and then ultimately (I think) Alex has to fight the fire with fire to knock Hill out.

It’s gonna be a crazy fight, and I can tell you right now that I will be very nervous during the fight, lol🤣
 
Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White had unequivocally delineated his vision long back while teasing the magnitude of the upcoming landmark UFC 300 event. His plan was unmistakably explicit; each bout on the main card of the evening should embody the potential to headline a Fight Night event or even a pay-per-view on any given day.


Yet, as the matchups were incrementally disclosed, a discernible undercurrent of discontent pervaded among the fans — not solely stemming from the caliber of the scheduled card, which without question underpinned the main card, but rather due to the glaring lack of a premier attraction capable of transcending the spectacle to uncharted heights. It’s unclear if those uncertainties were mollified with the revelation of the main event spectacle that would pit freshly crowned 205-pound king Alex Pereira, set to embark on his first title defense, against former champ Jamahal Hill.

“Poatan” seized the vacant light heavyweight throne when he defeated another former champ, Jiri Prochazka, via TKO in the second round of their main event clash at UFC 295. These developments in the division came by the stroke of misfortune as Hill ruptured his Achilles tendon playing a basketball game during UFC International Fight Week 2023, which led to him relinquishing his title. With the stage set for the grand spectacle, we take a look at some of the statistical intricacies that bind the fighters together:


2 years/7 bouts: Pereira’s rise in the UFC is unprecedented, underscored by the fact that he took the shortest time and fewest bouts to win championships in two divisions in UFC history.

1: “Poatan” remains the only fighter in the history of the organization to lay hands on the middleweight and light heavyweight throne.

4: The Brazilian’s explosive ways have garnered him the Performance of the Night honors on four occasions.

62%: With a significant strike accuracy of 62%, Pereira ranks fourth among the best across all weight classes.

50%: Besides his offensive prowess, Pereira displays a commendable defense, evading 50% of opponent’s strikes.

70%: The 36-year-old averages 70% takedown defense, a testament to his ability to keep the fight standing and evade grappling advances.

6.99: With 6.99 strikes landed per minute, Hill occupies the second spot in the 205-pound bracket for the same.

157: Hill achieved the fourth-highest significant strike differential and the second-highest in UFC championship history in his fight against Glover Teixeira at UFC 283.

562: He also holds a significant spot at No.3 across all divisions for most significant strikes attempted at 562 against Teixeira.

1: “Sweet Dreams” is also the first Dana White’s Contender Series graduate to become an undisputed UFC champion.
 
Cesar Almeida, who is considered to be Alex Pereira’s biggest kickboxing rival in Brazil, began his Octagon tenure with a “Performance of the Night” bonus after defeating Dylan Budka via TKO this past Saturday at UFC Fight Night 240.


“I finished my camp at Xtreme Couture. Since Dylan was a wrestler, my strategy was basically be patient defending his takedowns, hurt him in the clinch and wait for the right moment to knock him out. Thank God, everything went out as we expected,” Almeida told Sherdog.com. “I couldn't hold the emotion. My goal is not to spend anything. I will put that [bonus] in the bank to pay for college for my two daughters.”

In his post-fight interview, Almeida asked to face Chris Weidman. But he revealed to Sherdog.com that he would prefer to face a striker next.

“It was good to face a top wrestler right in my debut, but of course against a striker I could show all my abilities and provide a much more entertaining fight,” Almeida said.

Almeida, who is 1-2 against Pereira in kickboxing, revealed that he spoke to “Poatan” backstage. The reigning light heavyweight champion has promised to face him for a fourth time if he can defeat three consecutive opponents in the UFC.

“He told me he would accept a fourth match if I beat three guys in a row,” Almeida said. “Our three fights are considered among the best kickboxing matches ever produced in Brazil. The first one was a five-round Brazilian national title in 2013, and he won via decision. The second one was also in 2013, and I won two of three rounds in a tournament final. The third one was for the WGP belt in 2015. He dropped me twice in the second round, but I recovered and won the fourth and fifth rounds, but he won via decision.”

Almeida added that if Jamahal Hill were unable to face Pereira at UFC 300 for any reason, he would be willing to step in.

“I´ll be in Vegas next week. I've already told the UFC to count on me if Hill has some problems,” he said. “I already faced ‘Poatan’ for 13 rounds in kickboxing. It would be a pleasure to finish our story in MMA.”
 


Several fighters will be wearing custom-designed shorts for the upcoming UFC 300 card.

Light heavyweght champ Alex Pereira, strawweight queen Weili Zhang, BMF title holder Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will all be wearing custom designs on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The kits were revealed by the UFC’s official apparel partner Venum on their official website as the “UFC Adrenaline Unrivaled” collection but have since been removed. However, the images of the collection were captured by French outlet LaSueur on social media. Meanwhile, Gaethje and Holloway also revealed their stars and stripes and floral shorts on social media.


You guys asked and @ufc delivered. Get your floral shorts @ufcstore #UFC300 pic.twitter.com/CalX54k8BT
— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) April 9, 2024
Pereira will put his 205-pound strap on the line against former champ Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 headliner. Meanwhile, Zhang will look to defend her strawweight strap against countrywoman Yan Xiaonan in the co-main event. Meanwhile, fan favorites Gaethje and Holloway will clash for the BMF title in one of the most highly-anticipated bouts of the card.

Alex Pereira believes Jamahal Hill’s heart could make him a more dangerous opponent than fighters with more experience or better technique.

Pereira is scheduled to defend his strap against Hill in the main event of UFC 300 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturay. The clash with mark the Brazilian’s fourth Ultimate Fighting Championship title fight within a year and a half and just his 12th professional mixed martial arts bout.

However, while Pereira might be relatively new to MMA, he has amassed plenty of experience in combat sports over a career spanning more than a decade. According to Glory Kickboxing records, Pereira had a 25-3 amateur kickboxing career with all of his wins coming via knockout. “Poatan,” which translates to “Stone Hands,” made his professional kickboxing debut in 2012 and went on to finish 21 of his 33 wins via knockout in a 40-fight career. Pereira also became the first fighter in Glory history to hold two titles at the same time.

In comparison, Jamahal Hill’s 13 MMA bouts since 2017 might appear lacking to some. However, Pereira isn’t taking “Sweet Dreams” lightly, as the Brazilian believes experience and technique don’t always win fights. As Pereira has observed in his extensive kickboxing career, some of his hardest fights were against opponents with grit and will coupled with relentless cardio — even if they might not have been the most experienced or technically sound. And from his observations regarding Hill, Pereira expects a display of heart from his opponent on Saturday.

“I respect him a lot because even kickboxing fought guys that were not that experienced but had a lot of heart. A lot of eager[ness] to fight, so they gave [me] a hard fight. Sometimes it doesn’t matter if you’re the most technical, most experienced guy, but if you don’t have enough cardio, you don’t have enough heart. Jamahal has shown everybody he has a lot of heart in his fights," the 36-year-old said in an interview with ESPN.
 


Arman Tsarukyan admits he was slightly taken aback by the massive fan base for his upcoming opponent, Charles Oliveira.



Tsarukyan is ready for the biggest matchup of his career against the former champ at UFC 300 on Saturday in what is essentially a lightweight title eliminator. Leading up to the matchup, the Armenian-Russian’s comments sections on social media have been flooded with the iconic phrase coined by Oliveira, "The champ has a name."

“I didn’t know that [he has a lot of fans]… And he has a lot of fans so like everybody text me on the comments, ‘The champion has name: Charles Oliveira.’ And send a lot of messages with the Brazilian flag but it’s funny … ,” Tsarukyan told ESPN

Oliveira fans took it to a different level during a UFC 300 Q&A in Miami last month by issuing death threats to Tsarukyan’s face while booing him. “Ahalkalakets” admits being surprised by the incident but expects a different atmosphere at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“I was surprised because I didn’t think like a lot of people gonna boo me, you know,’ he said. “Maybe because [Alex] Pereira was there, his fans and Oliveira’s fans it’s almost same guys, that’s why. And yeah it [the presser] was in LA, like a lot of Armenian, Russian people can come [to Vegas] and I think it’s gonna be completely different.”

Tsarukyan also recently implied that “do Bronx” is only good at one thing: taking people’s backs and choking them. However, the surging lightweight has now slightly changed course after studying Oliveira’s extensive career in detail.

UFC 300 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is absolutely loaded. Beyond the strong main draw, the prelims would represent one of the best UFC Fight Night events in years as a standalone card. The top three fights all feature former champions, each with their own interesting angle. Former light heavyweight titleholder Jiri Prochazka looks to bring the chaos against the slow-and-steady Aleksandar Rakic; former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling attempts to start a featherweight campaign against Calvin Kattar; and former women’s bantamweight queen Holly Holm tries to stave off debuting Olympic gold medalist Kayla Harrison. Beyond those pairings, there are fights matched for action—like the Sodiq Yusuff-Diego Lopes and Jalin Turner-Renato Carneiro tilts—and yet another record-breaking Jim Miller appearance. Three other former Ultimate Fighting Championship titleholders are also in action, as former strawweight queen Jessica Andrade takes on Marina Rodriguez and former bantamweight boss Cody Garbrandt takes on former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in the opener.

Now to the preview for the UFC 300 prelims:


Light Heavyweights​

#5 LHW | Aleksandar Rakic (14-3, 6-2 UFC) vs. #2 LHW | Jiri Prochazka (29-4-1, 3-1 UFC)

ODDS: Rakic (-120), Prochazka (+100)

This matchup checks a lot of boxes, as beyond possibly determining the next title challenger in the light heavyweight division, it's a fascinating style clash between two fights that have a decent bit to prove. Prochazka’s UFC debut was expected to bring a breath of fresh air at 205 pounds, and the Czech fighter certainly lived up to that hype, crashing the party and ascending to the light heavyweight championship in just three fights. But each of Prochazka’s UFC fights have been an adventure, owing to a fighting style that’s as unique as his personality outside of the cage. He doesn’t have much in the way of built-in defense, relying on his vision to keep him out of trouble until he can land a fight-ending moment of offense. It both works and doesn’t, as Prochazka eats offense fairly reliably as part of his process, but he’s enough of an outlier athlete that, combined with the fact that almost everything he throws goes against conventional wisdom, he can usually catch his opponent off-guard before the final horn. All three of Prochazka’s UFC victories have seen him come back from the brink of defeat at one point or another, including his 2022 title win over Glover Teixeira, 24 minutes and 32 seconds of fighting that essentially saw the two trade near-finishes up until the point that Prochazka found a submission. It was the type of entertaining war that figured to launch Prochazka to some form of stardom, but he never really got a chance to capitalize on that momentum, suffering a severe shoulder injury that forced him to vacate the belt before his first title defense. As it turns out, the light heavyweight title essentially decided to wait for Prochazka to return. An interim title fight between Magomedov Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz went to a draw, and after Jamahal Hill beat Teixeira for the still-vacant belt, Hill was forced to vacate due to injury, at which point Prochazka was back at full health. But Prochazka’s return fight, against Alex Pereira for the vacant belt, is where his approach finally came back to bite him. Pereira’s low-kicking game caused some issues for the former champ and left him without much of a safety valve, and while Prochazka had his moments, it was clearly Pereira’s fight up until the point that he scored a second-round knockout. Prochazka looks to rebound here and get back into title contention—particularly if Hill beats Pereira in the UFC 300 main event—against Rakic, who’s become a forgotten man in the last two years.

Fighting out of Australia and representing Serbia, Rakic was essentially an unknown upon making his UFC debut in 2017. His level of competition on the regional scene didn’t look particularly outstanding, and there was little in the way of available footage. But Rakic quietly impressed in his first few UFC fights, taking care of some solid veteran tests until breakout wins over Devin Clark and Jimi Manuwa, both highlight-reel knockouts that got the UFC firmly in the Rakic business. Even a 2019 loss to Volkan Oezdemir didn’t do much to slow Rakic’s momentum, particularly since it was a controversial split decision that most felt Rakic won, as he wound up in prominent slots for every fight going forward. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been a particular standout performance among that bunch, even as Rakic has proven himself worthy of being in the light heavyweight title picture. “Rocket” has settled into a neutralizing style, content to either pick his opponent apart at range or outwork them in a grind when things get into close quarters. Anthony Smith tried to bring the fight to Rakic and mostly failed, as Rakic consistently reversed Smith’s takedown attempts to grind out a win himself, and a follow-up victory over Thiago Santos never got going thanks to Santos’ increasingly patient form. But wins are wins, and Rakic seemed set to crash the light heavyweight title picture after two rounds against Blachowicz in 2022, only for Rakic to suddenly suffer a major knee injury that’s kept him out of action for two years. This return fight is a double-edged sword. It’s a huge opportunity for a win that could mark Rakic as the next title challenger, but the contrast between Rakic’s patient and safe style and Prochazka’s approach—which is anything but patient and safe—could make for a dynamic that takes Rakic out of his comfort zone. However, if Rakic shows up anywhere near his prior form, this does still look like his fight to lose. He’s another Prochazka opponent willing to low kick that should find a ton of success, and if things start to go south on the feet for Rakic, he’s been content to quickly pivot to a wrestling game that Prochazka doesn’t seem capable of stopping. The main issue is that Prochazka will be consistently dangerous for however long the fight lasts, which has been enough to beat everyone save Pereira recently, and that Rakic might not be able to afford eating that one shot to convince him to pivot to his wrestling. But there are so many holes in Prochazka’s defensive game and Rakic is so practiced that, even with the injury layoff, Rakic gets the benefit of the doubt here. The pick is Rakic via decision.

Kowboy On Sherdog said:


Diggin the Embeddeds. With so many names on the card. They’re getting a lot of people on there. We get a small segment out of each person. There’s a few fighters they haven’t shown yet.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
Diggin the Embeddeds. With so many names on the card. They’re getting a lot of people on there. We get a small segment out of each person. There’s a few fighters they haven’t shown yet.
Not going to lie. I haven't been this pumped for an entire card in a few years...
 


Justin Gaethje would ideally like to replicate his performance against Tony Ferguson in his upcoming clash against Max Holloway, ideally minus the ruthless beatdown.




Gaethje is slated to put his BMF title on the line against Holloway at UFC 300 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. Gaethje looks to be technical instead of letting his emotions steer the wheel, a vital lesson he learned in his failed title bid against Charles Oliveira in 2022. Ideally, “The Highlight” would like to put on a dominant performance like he did against Ferguson but hopes Holloway goes down before “El Cucuy” did.

“The only time it gets dirty is when I get caught up emotional. I think Oliveira, that was the last fight that I really needed to learn that lesson, and I learned that lesson and I’m not gonna go back to being that fighter. You know, if I dream of a perfect scenario, it’s very Tony Ferguson-esque, I think with the intentions of not hitting him as much. I hope he goes to sleep before Tony did,” Gaethje said in an interview with ESPN

However, if the fight does play out like the Ferguson fight, Gaethje can see Holloway putting on a similar display of grit. And at the end of the day, Gaethje doesn’t mind putting on as much punishment as he needs to, knowing that his opponent would do the same to him if given the choice.

“Something about Tony, you know, wouldn’t allow him to go to sleep, and I think it was his fighting spirit and unfortunately if I do find success there, I think Max has that same fighting spirit. You know, I will have to do a lot of damage and it’s what I love to do. I know it’s me or them. I know people think you would feel bad but if they could press a button, change places with me after they’re all f—-d up, then they would do that,” the 35-year-old said. “And I’m not gonna take care of them when I'm in there. They signed the contract, I see it as a game, as a sport and I’m very competitive. So, I’m going in there to win, and the way for me to win is create damage, create car crashes.”

Gaethje put on a lopsided beating on Ferguson on the way to a Round 5 technical knockout victory, to secure the interim lightweight title at UFC 249Khabib Nurmagomedov had correctly predicted, Ferguson was never the same again, dropping six straight outings since. Gaethje doesn’t feel remorseful about the beating he put on Ferguson, which he believes took away “El Cucuy’s” confidence.

www.sherdog.com

Gaethje Hopes Holloway Goes Down Before Taking 'Tony Ferguson-Esque' Beating

Justin Gaethje would ideally like to replicate his performance against Tony Ferguson in his upcoming clash against Max Holloway, ideally minus the ruthless beatdown.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
