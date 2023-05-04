Official*** Sherdog Comic Books Thread v2023 ( Super Hero / Villains )

Kung Fu Kowboy said: Post anything from



Favorite Comics / Super Hero / Villain Growing Up or as a Adult



If you collect Comics ... Most Valuable , Favorite Read



Favorite Comic turned into a Movie



Least Favorite Comic book Movie / Hero / Villains



Power Levels ... Who is the most powerful / least power . useless



Which Comic / Character would like to see get his own series / movie roll



Favorite comics and super hero: The X Men; Storm and Psylocke.Favorite comic turned into a movie: the first two Spider-Man movies and first two Blade ones.Least favourite comic book character: Wolverine because he's so angry and because he's overrated too.I would love my two favourites as well as Rogue and Emma Frost to each get their own films since they weren't shown anywhere near enough in the cinematic universe.Recommendation: The X Men comics from the 90s and early 00s. The bee's knees of comics