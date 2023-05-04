***Official*** Sherdog Comic Books Thread v2023 ( Super Hero / Villains )

Post anything from

Favorite Comics / Super Hero / Villain Growing Up or as a Adult

If you collect Comics ... Most Valuable , Favorite Read

Favorite Comic turned into a Movie

Least Favorite Comic book Movie / Hero / Villains

Power Levels ... Who is the most powerful / least power . useless

Which Comic / Character would like to see get his own series / movie roll

Recommend some good reads for us just getting into.
 
Post anything from

Favorite Comics / Super Hero / Villain Growing Up or as a Adult

If you collect Comics ... Most Valuable , Favorite Read

Favorite Comic turned into a Movie

Least Favorite Comic book Movie / Hero / Villains

Power Levels ... Who is the most powerful / least power . useless

Which Comic / Character would like to see get his own series / movie roll

Recommend some good reads for us just getting into.
Haven't regularly read comics in years but when I was young I had mostly Marvel the only DC ones I had was a Flash comic and a reprint of the Capt. Marvel/Shazam story that stories of long forgotten characters.

I want back into reading comics particularly DC.
And IDW Godzilla comics.

As for as my favorite Hero/Villain when I was a kid it was The Human Touch and Dr. Doom.
 
These are some of the more valuable ones in my collection. About 500 comics or so. Lots of old first issues. Too lazy to sell them, but too valuable to throw away.

A girl sold the first one to me for 10 cents when we were in grade 7.

latest


latest


latest


first appearance of Wolverine
$_1.JPG
 
I mean...

488195.jpg


Used to collect comics and cards. Still own a few boxes of old favs. At one point in time I had like 80% or so of all Lobo appearances in print.
 
think there already is a comic thread.
anyways, loved batman as a kid.

These days reading a lot of James Tynion the 4th stuff
 
My first comic ever was TMNT #1, and I had a first edition. Through unfortunate circumstances I lost possession of it. Saw the other day it can be worth as much as $230,000. :(
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Cool. Will transfer my recommendations in here in a bit.
Since Covid , the local area has had some collectible , cards and comics places pop up.. I have always been a sports card collector.... but interested in seeing what Sherdoggers like. With each new Marvel movie, I know less and less...
 
Also. Gambit has been my favorite X-Men since the cartoon back in the day and seemed like a main character for them to just use for a brief moment in the Origins movie...
 
Kung Fu Kowboy said:
Also. Gambit has been my favorite X-Men since the cartoon back in the day and seemed like a main character for them to just use for a brief moment in the Origins movie...
The movie exec people don't give a fook. Look at what they did to Namor, Silver Samurai.
 
Kung Fu Kowboy said:
Post anything from

Favorite Comics / Super Hero / Villain Growing Up or as a Adult

If you collect Comics ... Most Valuable , Favorite Read

Favorite Comic turned into a Movie

Least Favorite Comic book Movie / Hero / Villains

Power Levels ... Who is the most powerful / least power . useless

Which Comic / Character would like to see get his own series / movie roll

Recommend some good reads for us just getting into.
Favorite comics and super hero: The X Men; Storm and Psylocke.

Favorite comic turned into a movie: the first two Spider-Man movies and first two Blade ones.

Least favourite comic book character: Wolverine because he's so angry and because he's overrated too.

I would love my two favourites as well as Rogue and Emma Frost to each get their own films since they weren't shown anywhere near enough in the cinematic universe.

Recommendation: The X Men comics from the 90s and early 00s. The bee's knees of comics ;)
 
As a kid I read Superman and Green Lantern every week, then had a flood in the basement that washed them all away. There was no arc to save any of the animals

STL160988.jpg


A1jJPBxkQXL.jpg


My JLA
 
Did Thanos and Hulk ever fight in comics? Cause this is my favorite Avengers scene

thanos-thanos-vs-hulk.gif
 
I hope this doesn't count as hijacking the thread but what are your favourite superpowers? Mine:

Super agility
Teleportation
Weather control
Energy blasts
 
