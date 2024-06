Yeah. I had it 2-2 going into round 5, with dustin getting round 2 and 4, but I also thought islam may have had a 10-8 in round one, but perhaps dustin opening the cut in round one prevented him from losing 10-8 in that round. Either way, I thought the fight was on the table for Dustin in round 5, and he was doing well, even stuffed the first few takedown attempts and was landing his jab, but islam was one resilient man and finally got what he wanted.