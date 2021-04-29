  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

PlayStation Official Returnal Discussion

Stupid name, awesome game?

nnvaURoYxPIoqqF7hO5JIatg.jpg


Newest title from Housemarque, roguelike third person shooter.





Review scores are overwhelmingly positive.

 
Was really unsure what to think of this but after seeing how this game is being received I’m sold.

Challenging, gorgeous game that fully utilizes both the haptic feedback and Pulse audio. I’ve seen the game takes around 30 hours to complete and with it being a roguelike can offer near unlimited replayabilty.
 
So is this basically a roguelike, but that looks like a modern game and is a shooter?
 
I'm in, house marquee warrants a buy. Stardust, alien nation, dead nation and


Resogun
 
Was planning on just a rental from GameFly, but since it’s a smaller developer bought the digital delux pre order. Working from home tomorrow and the game should be loaded when I wake up. Hoping to get an hour or so before I have to be on the clock. Pretty excited.
 
They are a great studio, too bad PS5's are so hard to come by, game looks cool.
 
Looking forward to hearing impressions n this.

Not a roguelike guy, dislike them heavily, but games like Hades can be great. Hopefully, this can be as good.
 
jojoRed said:
Looking forward to hearing impressions n this.

Not a roguelike guy, dislike them heavily, but games like Hades can be great. Hopefully, this can be as good.
Honestly without Hades I don’t think I’d be as hyped for this as I am. It showed me I can truly enjoy the genre.
 
I’ve been keeping an eye on this one and though it sounds good, I’m not sure if the gameplay is for me. Regardless, it’s out too close to RE8.
 
I'm gonna try it for the 3D bullet hell. I don't play many 2D games anymore, but I'm intrigued by the idea of shmup gameplay from a third person shooter perspective.
 
I have been watching one of my favorite streamers play this, and either he really sucks (possible) or this game is hard as fuck (also possible)
 
Looks great.

If I get my PS5 before Ratchet & Clank I'll probably get this as my first game.
 
Put in about 2 hours this morning. The movement and combat feel really good, but there are a ton of mechanics that I haven't fully grasped yet and need to read up on. There have been a few enemies that have absolutly pushed my shit in, but coming across with the different weapon and you just wreck them. Favorite weapon so far is the Electropylon Blaster. Shoots multiple projectiles that stick to surfaces, then create and electric current between the nodes for continuous damage. I've only come across a few enemies with bigger than average HP pools, but a shot from this thing almost takes them out if you land it right.

Only gripe so far, is it appears I can only have one gun at a time, but that could just be a mechanic that I haven't unlocked multiple weapon slots. It seems silly you would have to drop your side arm to pick up a different weapon.
 
