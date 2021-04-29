Put in about 2 hours this morning. The movement and combat feel really good, but there are a ton of mechanics that I haven't fully grasped yet and need to read up on. There have been a few enemies that have absolutly pushed my shit in, but coming across with the different weapon and you just wreck them. Favorite weapon so far is the Electropylon Blaster. Shoots multiple projectiles that stick to surfaces, then create and electric current between the nodes for continuous damage. I've only come across a few enemies with bigger than average HP pools, but a shot from this thing almost takes them out if you land it right.



Only gripe so far, is it appears I can only have one gun at a time, but that could just be a mechanic that I haven't unlocked multiple weapon slots. It seems silly you would have to drop your side arm to pick up a different weapon.