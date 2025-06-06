All the heavy horror elements have been the highlights of their recent games. It’s almost always when they veer heavy into action that it doesn’t work.I really hope they follow the same formula they used in the house of beneviento in village.
Yeah pry first person for me as well. I never really liked the 3rd person option in Village.Two playable characters confirmed. Also going to have both first person and third person selection. I think I’ll go for first person. Was more immersive that way. I loved RE7. If it’s more action focused I may go third person. What about you guys? What mode will you use? Capcom actually recommends first person.
I'm glad they are giving us the choice. I preferred the 1st person of Re7/8 but the 3rd person of 2 and 4 remakes were excellent.Two playable characters confirmed. Also going to have both first person and third person selection. I think I’ll go for first person. Was more immersive that way. I loved RE7. If it’s more action focused I may go third person. What about you guys? What mode will you use? Capcom actually recommends first person.
They need to kill one of these dudes off soon. It's getting kind of ridiculous. I did a quick Google search and apparently Leon will be 59 years old. Come on now..... he better not be doing roundhouse kicks. Hopefully they slow him down and making it scarier and less actiony. With them returning to the city giving him a proper send off would actually be a good thing imo. I know it's probably an unpopular opinion but to me RE has evolved enough that it's moved beyond Leon being the face of the franchise and they don't need to keep relying on him or any of the other older characters.I am glad they are going with a new character this time around I was really getting tired of Leon and Chris although I think Leon is supposed to make an appearance here. I am also digging the option to play either in first person or third person.
It’s made from the ground up for both. They’ve even made completely separate character animations for third and first.I’d prefer the game be made for third person. I think that adds more depth and replay ability. That said, RE7 VR was a one of a kind experience for me.
My take is that the grace segments will be more alien isolation style and more suited to a first person view, then you have the leon segments which are more action oriented with controls and gameplay similar to the remakes in which the third person perspective would be better for.
One rumour I have heard is that there will be a third view similar to the original games in which you play as Jill. For years there was rumors going around that this game would allow you to play as Leon and Jill, perhaps this was true after all and we will have 3 playable characters with 3 distinct styles, covering all styles of resident evil games.