No Spoilers Official Resident Evil: Requiem Discussion

Gsy6mKoaUAACmcU




Just announced at Summer Game Fest, the next mainline RE title. Looks fucking awesome.

Seems to be a heavy return to horror.
 
The FBI agent’s name is Grace Ashcroft, Alyssa Ashcroft was her mother that’s mentioned being dead in the trailer and who we see a quick flashback of. She was a reporter in Outbreak that you could play as.

Tying it all together.

Also really dug the cratered and ruined Raccoon City and I’ve been dying to see zombies back in a mainline game.

It’s also heavily rumored that this is Leon’s story and you’ll play as both him and Grace but much more Leon.
 
Onimusha, Pragmata, and RE9. What a year Capcom will have in 2026. Perhaps the most excited I’ve ever been for their games in a single calendar year
 
Two playable characters confirmed. Also going to have both first person and third person selection. I think I’ll go for first person. Was more immersive that way. I loved RE7. If it’s more action focused I may go third person. What about you guys? What mode will you use? Capcom actually recommends first person.
 
Zazen said:
Two playable characters confirmed. Also going to have both first person and third person selection. I think I’ll go for first person. Was more immersive that way. I loved RE7. If it’s more action focused I may go third person. What about you guys? What mode will you use? Capcom actually recommends first person.
Yeah pry first person for me as well. I never really liked the 3rd person option in Village.

Oh and if it has a VR mode then that’s a no brainer.
 
Zazen said:
Two playable characters confirmed. Also going to have both first person and third person selection. I think I’ll go for first person. Was more immersive that way. I loved RE7. If it’s more action focused I may go third person. What about you guys? What mode will you use? Capcom actually recommends first person.
I'm glad they are giving us the choice. I preferred the 1st person of Re7/8 but the 3rd person of 2 and 4 remakes were excellent.

Being able to switch is a big win win!
 
One consistent thing I’ve been hearing from the people who played it is that the demo is reminding them of Alien Isolation.

The creature that’s chasing you can apparently break through walls, drop from the ceiling, and find you just about anywhere you are, all while you’re trying to complete puzzles lol.
 
I am glad they are going with a new character this time around I was really getting tired of Leon and Chris although I think Leon is supposed to make an appearance here. I am also digging the option to play either in first person or third person.
 
Alacran said:
I am glad they are going with a new character this time around I was really getting tired of Leon and Chris although I think Leon is supposed to make an appearance here. I am also digging the option to play either in first person or third person.
They need to kill one of these dudes off soon. It's getting kind of ridiculous. I did a quick Google search and apparently Leon will be 59 years old. Come on now..... he better not be doing roundhouse kicks. Hopefully they slow him down and making it scarier and less actiony. With them returning to the city giving him a proper send off would actually be a good thing imo. I know it's probably an unpopular opinion but to me RE has evolved enough that it's moved beyond Leon being the face of the franchise and they don't need to keep relying on him or any of the other older characters.
 
I’d prefer the game be made for third person. I think that adds more depth and replay ability. That said, RE7 VR was a one of a kind experience for me.
 
RJ43 said:
I’d prefer the game be made for third person. I think that adds more depth and replay ability. That said, RE7 VR was a one of a kind experience for me.
It’s made from the ground up for both. They’ve even made completely separate character animations for third and first.
 
My take is that the grace segments will be more alien isolation style and more suited to a first person view, then you have the leon segments which are more action oriented with controls and gameplay similar to the remakes in which the third person perspective would be better for.

One rumour I have heard is that there will be a third view similar to the original games in which you play as Jill. For years there was rumors going around that this game would allow you to play as Leon and Jill, perhaps this was true after all and we will have 3 playable characters with 3 distinct styles, covering all styles of resident evil games.
 
Lycandroid said:
My take is that the grace segments will be more alien isolation style and more suited to a first person view, then you have the leon segments which are more action oriented with controls and gameplay similar to the remakes in which the third person perspective would be better for.

One rumour I have heard is that there will be a third view similar to the original games in which you play as Jill. For years there was rumors going around that this game would allow you to play as Leon and Jill, perhaps this was true after all and we will have 3 playable characters with 3 distinct styles, covering all styles of resident evil games.
That'd be cool as I miss the cinematic camera angles. RE 1 remake used them to such perfection (the step up in fidelity over the previous 32/64 bit gen. was a huge help) and it made the game more tense. If they can repeat that quality I'd be happy.
 
I just started playing Resident Evil 2 remake and I beat it today. Both runs.

Currently playing RE3 which I have never played and I also bought RE4 which i never have played. I've been told 4 is one of the best RE games. Which should I play after 4? I was told 7 is great too and thats it. Any suggestions?

RE2 is definitely in my favourite games of all time.
 
