Interviewer Detective Seeds shares details from inside B/p situation: *Both = B/p employees he spoke with

🔵 Both stated that the God of War Live Service game they were working on was pitched by Bluepoint to Playstation DURING their work on God of War Ragnarok as their next game. Everyone enjoyed the God of War universe, and with Playstation wanting to do live service games, Bluepoint pitched this game and it was approved. However, they missed several deadlines and it became apparent how large of an undertaking this project was for Bluepoint.

One of them said project sounded good, but we really should not have been doing a live service game. It was out of the norm for us, and our bandwidth. Ultimately, the project was shuttered by PlayStation after being given multiple opportunities, and Bluepoint was tasked with pitching new projects in 2025. Both said there was additional pressure turned up on deadlines on the heels of Concord being canceled (they said the scrutiny on live service games was intense). Both said they thought having the live service game canceled was the right move so they could take on other projects more suitable for them.

🔵 Both said the studio WAS NOT currently working on any green lit project at the time of closing, and they HAD NOT secured any greenlit projects since God of war game was canceled. Both said any reports of them currently working on an approved project with funding are NOT accurate. There had been 4 projects pitched to PlayStation to their knowledge, and these projects were not greenlit.

One of them said 2 of these projects were remakes they wanted to take on, but Playstation did not believe they would be successful in the market. Both were apparently single player experiences. I did ask if I could have the names of the projects. Both said no, and the reason is that at least one of the pitched projects is now being worked on by another studio and they do not want to be responsible for putting that info out. I followed up on why they did not get the greenlight but someone else did, and they did not know.

🔵 One stated that Playstation DID offer them job opportunities within SIE due to what they do. The other stated they have NOT had help in getting jobs within SIE.

🔵 One said the atmosphere had soured in their view after god of war project was canceled. It then got worse after the projects they were pitching kept being turned down. They said several had left the studio prior to closing, and they thought headcount was in the 50s at time of closing, maybe 60s. One stated they were fine with how the studio closing news was handled, but the other person said they were not happy with how things went down. I asked details and they said it was just the way it was communicated.

Both said there was more that happened behind the scenes, but they were not directly involved in those conversations and hope others will give their side once they are no longer at the studio. The consensus after several pitches were declined, in their opinion, was that they were not going to get a project greenlit and it was a matter of time until they were closed.
 
Sounds to me like all those missed deadlines really had Sony fed up. I think it would have also been a different story had Demons souls Remake sold better. For any business person it’s hard to justify 1.5 million copies sold over the course of a decade. I’m saying a decade because since they didn’t have anything greenlit we’re talking about another 5 years or so for them to actually come out with anything since then. I’m curious about the remake that went to another team. I bet there will be a lot of speculation about that once this news spreads.
 
Very sad. I wonder what unannounced remake is being worked on by another studio?

images
 
Zazen said:
to be fair Bluepoint also received a ton of support from Sony in their live service efforts with their God of War game. It took Concord failing for them to be like okay okay maybe this shit isn't going to work out and they pulled the plug on a few other live service games.

I don't really see politics factoring into these decisions. Bluepoint is as American as it gets are far as dev teams go under Sony. They are centered right in Texas.

My biggest confusion is Sony and Bluepoint not being able to find a new project together. Maybe there's some truth to Bluepoint not wanting to do remasters and remakes anymore. It all is a bit confusing. I hope more details come out eventually.
Click to expand...

I reply here because other thread died

I was thinkng more about killing Japan Studio
You can argue JS had terrible score at being reliable and not huge sales, but were also most talented devs they had and the last pieces of japanese expertise in the company
Not surprised remnants of JS as ASOBI delivered GotY Astro Bot with small team, while some spent much more for mediocre stuff or bombs

from what i understand Hulst vision was behind that kill just like he's behind this

I was'nt greatest fan of Bluepoint, and probably in the minority that did'nt wanted them to remake BloodBorne... as indeed while technically great they're very western and either fail to grasp some aspects of original japanese games they touched or they deliberately chosen to change flavor, and i don't welcome it

But BluePoint was surely made of people of talent and loved by fans, just like JS they should have been preserved and helped to deliver better commercial success, instead we get corporate Sony bs over and over

if you have quality don't throw it away because does'nt sell, try figure out how make it sell

I will ever be Playstation guy as is the console that grants get most of third party japanese games
On Switch i would have got to wait 2 yeears to play my current fav game SF6, and SF5 was PS exclusive just to name one series

But still hate what they became, never expect anything good from them (beside ASOBI) beyond be the platform for stuff i like made by somebody else

The Sony of the past gave me Bloodborne(collab), Ico, SotC, Dark Cloud, Puppeteer, TLG, Rogue Galaxy, Patapon, Gravity Rush, Folklore and more i'm probably forgetting to mention
Is big part of the VG stuff i loved in the past, but today i expect nothing from them

Beyond corporate bs i believe there's still audience for that kind of stuff, there could be lot to be done delivering great AA japanese games that without giant budget get people's approval due straight quality

Of course will not be main income and sell millions to the masses like western cinematic AAA bs but will neither cost (risk) as much
There's simply no will, meanwhile white collar genius were calling this money black hole
hq720.jpg

the "next Star Wars"

Also i don't believe last years PS is free from american politics bs, but that's another debate that bring us elsewhere
 
Just dropped! Meet Rook:

 
