I voted someone who's good at making smart acquisitions which surprised me because I'm usually against consolidation. However there's two main reasons for me changing my mind on this issue.



1. Microsoft is worth two trillion dollars and won't be stopping anytime soon.



2. Game development is much slower than it ever has been in the past so having some more studios to pump out games can only be a good thing.



However I do think that this person also needs to create more AA games. We don't need every game Sony puts out to be a 200-300 million dollar juggernaut AAA game.