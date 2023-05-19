DEATH can have me when it earns me.

-Kratos ​



Cerny Tribe,



Two years ago this month saw our v.2 thread grow to almost 7K replies. Now we usher in v.3 – an exciting time for the PlayStation platform – and we do it again. \m/

We lost good souls in the last two years. We honor talents like

Kentaro Miura

and

Lance Reddick

by playing the games they inspired, played, and co-created. Respect.

The exceptional walk a path of solitude, Aloy.

-Sylens ​



For Ken.​ For Ken.​



For Lance.​ For Lance.​





Hi, sweetheart. I'm not coming home.

–Selene



A hunter is a hunter, even in a dream.

–Micolash



You have no honor.

–Lord Shimura

And YOU are a slave to it.

–Jin



I haven't thought that far ahead.

–Drake



I'm draggin' you to hell's deepest ditch, Dojima!!!

–Majima



If I get in trouble down there, you make EVERY shot count.

–Joel



I'm not going to let people die just to save my skin. You underestimated me.

–Miles

​

You have a heart of gold . Don't let them take it from you.

–Stockpile Thomas ​

From bar-raising peripherals and tech others wish to emulate to memorable, ceiling-smashing games and console sales breaking industry records, Sony has been delivering for its worldwide playerbase **hooooooowwwl!** and continues to do so. In this thread, we celebrate and talk those achievements.Rest in honor, Kentaro and Lance. Below, thousands of Final Fantasy and Destiny players mourn in a language of armored pageantry and procession only gamers understand. Unforgotten, we celebrate you:We've a 1-hour+ showcase on the horizon (24 May 2023). Excitement is in the air. BDE abounds.Discuss PS Studios news, rumors, updates, console models current or generational, PS titles and more.Waver not in your journey, brothers, whether it be in life or gaming. Let your shields absorb the arrows, and rise to fight the weaknesses and fear in ourselves.-Val