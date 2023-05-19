PlayStation Official PS | PS Studios Megathread, v.3

If PS5 Pro grapevine proves real, will you be upgrading in 2024?

S re PS5.jpg

DEATH can have me when it earns me.
-Kratos

Cerny Tribe,

Two years ago this month saw our v.2 thread grow to almost 7K replies. Now we usher in v.3 – an exciting time for the PlayStation platform – and we do it again. \m/

PSPlat.png

From bar-raising peripherals and tech others wish to emulate to memorable, ceiling-smashing games and console sales breaking industry records, Sony has been delivering for its worldwide playerbase **hooooooowwwl!** and continues to do so. In this thread, we celebrate and talk those achievements.

wolf-howl.gif

We lost good souls in the last two years. We honor talents like Kentaro Miura and Lance Reddick by playing the games they inspired, played, and co-created. Respect.

The exceptional walk a path of solitude, Aloy.
-Sylens

Rest in honor, Kentaro and Lance. Below, thousands of Final Fantasy and Destiny players mourn in a language of armored pageantry and procession only gamers understand. Unforgotten, we celebrate you:

FFKM.jpeg
For Ken.​

DLR.jpeg
For Lance.​

We've a 1-hour+ showcase on the horizon (24 May 2023). Excitement is in the air. BDE abounds.

200.gif

Hi, sweetheart. I'm not coming home.
–Selene

A hunter is a hunter, even in a dream.
–Micolash

You have no honor.
–Lord Shimura
And YOU are a slave to it.
Jin

I haven't thought that far ahead.
–Drake

I'm draggin' you to hell's deepest ditch, Dojima!!!
–Majima

If I get in trouble down there, you make EVERY shot count.
–Joel

I'm not going to let people die just to save my skin. You underestimated me.
–Miles
Discuss PS Studios news, rumors, updates, console models current or generational, PS titles and more.

GOWR-removebg-preview.png

Waver not in your journey, brothers, whether it be in life or gaming. Let your shields absorb the arrows, and rise to fight the weaknesses and fear in ourselves.

-Val

You have a heart of gold. Don't let them take it from you.
–Stockpile Thomas
 
GearSolidMetal said:


Click to expand...


Decent list. Needs more Space Marines tho. I've been listening to Luetin09's 40k Lore videos before bed and I cannot recommend them enough. I listen to a ton of different things and his videos are some of the best I've ever heard. He's an incredible orator who effectively weaves a complex narrative into an engrossing story. You don't need to watch the video to submerge yourself in his videos. He should win an award for how good he is.
 
GearSolidMetal said:


Click to expand...


Must be fake, already some news coming out that Ghost of Tsushima 2 won't be here.

Also, 25 reveals seems like an awful lot. 60 minutes divided by 25? That's just a bit over two minutes a game. I don't think it will move that fast. I think Spiderman-2 will have a length gameplay section that is 5 to 7 minutes long like they've done with the last two and Ratchet and Clank. Seems to be the thing with Insomniac's marketing.


I'm thinking more like 15-20 announcements with three or four of them being PSVR2. There's not enough VR stuff on that list.

I also think Death Stranding 2 will be at the Summer Game Fest with Geoff. He loves Kojima
 
Stellar Blade is on the front page of the PS5 menus. Anyone notice that? I’m guessing we’ll have an official date within a few days.
 
Ryan on Spider-Man 2's 'no compromises':



As such, Ryan says Insomniac has been maximizing the new technical capabilities of the PS5, without being burdened by developing for the PS4 at the same time. Such was the case with Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020, which debuted on the PS5 as a day one launch title, but also came to PS4 consoles at the same time.
 
Ryan confirms in interview the plan for Sony is releasing select games on PC no earlier than 2-3 years after launch on PS5, keeping the PS5 at the heart of signature Sony play. Some forthcoming GaaS titles may or may not factor into this position, I think, but sales for Sony means more money going into PS family studios and creative chance-taking + bar-raising game production, IMO. So all good either way.
 
Trends continue in April sales for Europe per Benji c/o GamesIndustry.biz:



April games sales and more can also be found from full write-up here. (External)
 
Dizzy said:
Rollercoaster of emotions this morning.

Saw I have a department meeting scheduled at the showcase start time.

<31>

Realizing it’s a remote meeting and I won’t need to be in the office.

<DCWhoa>
Click to expand...
TT.

Toggle time.
 
Sycho Sid said:
All the preview embargos dropped for FF16. How the fuck am I supposed to go dark for a whole month?
Click to expand...
I saw one scene and that was enough for me to stop. If it makes you feel better the preview is the first few hours which apparently will be similar to the demo releasing soon so we’ll basically all have this soon enough anyway.
 
The only real thing I have heard is that the combat does not feel too much like DMC. You can tell the influence, but it's its own beast
 
Sycho Sid said:
The only real thing I have heard is that the combat does not feel too much like DMC. You can tell the influence, but it's its own beast
Click to expand...

I feel like it would have to be to an extent but I like DMC combat as well so I wouldn't mind that either. Everything I've seen so far looks great when it comes to combat. Just needs to feel great when I play it and we're good to go.

Are the guy who also plays The Legend of heroes series as well? I always forget who plays it. There's only like three of us I think. I know @Zer does but he's a few games behind last I heard from him about it. Just wondering if you plan to jump straight from FF16 to trails into reverie. I want to but not sure how burnt out I will be after FF16.
 
