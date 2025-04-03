Really? You can notice that crooked cement median for a nose from across the room.I've never noticed that JDM is ugly as fuck before this poster
And the israeli blue and white color scheme?Lmao @ the UFC refusing to show Belal with a belt
It's never struck me until this very moment. Him as champ would be interesting. Think Shavkat probably beats whoever wins this fight, maybe even Brady if Shavkat heals slow.
I feel like belal is taking this. JDM is a great boxer. But i just don't think his defensive grappling will be good enough to reliably get offense off. So probably going to be belal vs either Brady or rakhmonov
Think Belal works him over handily, but stranger things have happened.
Yeah that's how i'm seeing it too. Belal is going to mix up his grappling, and striking too well, and JDM is going to hesitate to get his offense off and get tied up by belal in close. Might even eat a big shot or two worrying too much about take downs.
Don't worry about the photo, just...remember the name.can barely tell Belal is champ in that photo lol
