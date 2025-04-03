Media Official Poster for UFC 315: Muhammad vs Della Maddalena

Unheralded Truth said:
Lmao @ the UFC refusing to show Belal with a belt
Click to expand...
And the israeli blue and white color scheme?

tin-foil.gif
 
Dorkman said:
Really? You can notice that crooked cement median for a nose from across the room.
Click to expand...
It's never struck me until this very moment. Him as champ would be interesting. Think Shavkat probably beats whoever wins this fight, maybe even Brady if Shavkat heals slow.
 
tritestill said:
It's never struck me until this very moment. Him as champ would be interesting. Think Shavkat probably beats whoever wins this fight, maybe even Brady if Shavkat heals slow.
Click to expand...
I feel like belal is taking this. JDM is a great boxer. But i just don't think his defensive grappling will be good enough to reliably get offense off. So probably going to be belal vs either Brady or rakhmonov
 
Trying to think about this, JDM may be the ugliest male UFC champion ever if he wins. The next closest would be Belal, but Belal doesn't strike me as offensive in his ugliness. This poster is uncomfortable to even look at. JDM should beat the shit out of whoever designed this poster.
 
Dorkman said:
I feel like belal is taking this. JDM is a great boxer. But i just don't think his defensive grappling will be good enough to reliably get offense off. So probably going to be belal vs either Brady or rakhmonov
Click to expand...
Think Belal works him over handily, but stranger things have happened.
 
tritestill said:
Think Belal works him over handily, but stranger things have happened.
Click to expand...
Yeah that's how i'm seeing it too. Belal is going to mix up his grappling, and striking too well, and JDM is going to hesitate to get his offense off and get tied up by belal in close. Might even eat a big shot or two worrying too much about take downs.
 
I've said it before this lineup of champs is all time fucking ugly. Iila is short but at least he was normal the rest is rough. Pena is OK but she is losing to she hulk so whatever I guess
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Jack Della Maddalena vs Belal Muhammad - Who wins?
2
Replies
38
Views
989
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey
svmr_db
Media Opening betting odds for recently announced UFC 314 / 315 fights
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
mkess101
mkess101
Kowboy On Sherdog
Leon Edwards Favors Jack Della Maddalena Against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315
Replies
16
Views
454
Arqueto
Arqueto
Kowboy On Sherdog
Belal Muhammad Believes He’ll 'Walk Through' Jack Della Maddalena
2 3 4
Replies
63
Views
2K
Kaiokenrye24
Kaiokenrye24

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,770
Messages
57,117,158
Members
175,545
Latest member
Couch_Gambler

Share this page

Back
Top