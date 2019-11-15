Nameless King
Looks great, I've been watching the livestream. The biggest issue I had with PoE (I started playing last year and have played over 1600 hours now) was the engine. Sounds like they are re-creating the game on a new engine and making some major gameplay improvements. Deff not a large expansion.
Also, it will be out way sooner than D4 (probably 1-2 years vs 3-5 years).
Like if you launch the game you’ll have the option to play the original vs the new game?
Looks more like a nice expansion rather than an actual sequel.
What does it mean “one game, two campaigns?” Does that mean that this is going be an expansion to the existing game then? Like if you launch the game you’ll have the option to play the original vs the new game?
Diablo 4 and PoE 2 will be released like 3 years apart
Either way a fan of ARPG games will have plenty of time to soak in the PoE 2 content and still play Diablo 4Probably more like 2 years apart