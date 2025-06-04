Official Nioh 3 Discussion (PSN Demo Out Today-Early 2026 Release)

Wow this was so unexpected and I’m thrilled. Nioh 2 is one of the best action games ever made. This is going to be one of my most played games ever probably. Looks so great. Can’t even focus on the rest of the state of play after that. This made my week
 
Fook ya. Can't wait. Although Phantom Blade is my most anticipated Ninja game, if these both came out at the same time I'd pick Nioh. Too much love for the series.
 
method115 said:
I didn't even seem them announce a demo. I am working though so maybe I missed it. I just purchased Nioh 2. Never got a chance to play it and it was $24 on PSN.
Click to expand...
He said the demo was available on PS5 right at the end of the showcase. I almost missed it myself.

Nioh 2 is great and is mostly an improvement on the first game. That's a good price.
 
It’s open world. I loved Rise of the Ronin so this makes me really happy. They’re going to take what they learned from that game and apply it here
 
Made a few attempts on the tutorial spear boss but I don't really get the controls yet. And I can't seem to do anything with this new arts gauge. I fill it and press triangle but nothing special happens, just a normal heavy attack. Feels like I'm missing something.
 
Dizzy said:
Just announced at the PlayStation State of Play. Releases early 2026.

Demo out today!

Click to expand...

tumblr_2edaaa542586f2d16623f50091f6af19_a06f79fb_540.gif



Nioh 2, the best action RPG/Souls-like combat ever about to be usurped. Jumping, even double jumping, and Jutsu in the air... I already rage quit 12 times in my head and came back for more.

Even if the level design and enemy variety isn't great in this (I hope it is) the crack will still consume me!

Thanks Dizzy, this is awesome news!
 
KidBaize said:
Made a few attempts on the tutorial spear boss but I don't really get the controls yet. And I can't seem to do anything with this new arts gauge. I fill it and press triangle but nothing special happens, just a normal heavy attack. Feels like I'm missing something.
Click to expand...
I honestly haven’t tested it but it seemed like it was triggering when I held triangle or when I was in a combo. I definitely had some of that too where it felt like it wasn’t doing anything.

I’m seriously struggling with the controls after playing 60 hours of Khazan but I do like the new break shift mechanic.

I was able to get him down and started exploring a bit. Even these weak Yokai are giving me trouble. I don’t really remember how to play these games because I’m so used to parry fests lately.
 
That fox yokai with the bushy tail kicks my ass. Very fast and hits hard as hell. One thing I’m liking so far is how many new enemies there are. I have no issue with them reusing old ones too, if they reuse all the older enemies and also have a bunch of new yokai we’re looking at some pretty good enemy variety. Changing from ninja to samurai reminds me of Stranger of Paradise, world map and some of the menus remind me of Rise of the Ronin, parrying from Wo Long. I can’t even remember if Nioh had parrying before. It combines a lot of games but it hasn’t lost any of its identity. Still not a pretty game though lol. But I’ll take it it means team ninja can put out games every year. People want gorgeous looking games but also don’t want to wait many years. Hard to have it both ways
 
Dizzy said:
Just announced at the PlayStation State of Play. Releases early 2026.

Demo out today!

Click to expand...

Ay, what a treat. Thanks. Swear they retired the franchise not two years ago but must have realised what fans want trumps otherwise.

I’ve around 1200h in Nioh 2; it’s the second best all-time Soulslike after 2023 Lords reboot from the homies at CI Games, IMO.

Needn’t trailer nor demo. Full-faith Nioh 3 preorder will be done! /Kusarigama out

<brucenod>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Madmick
PC Half-Life 2 RTX demo free and out today
Replies
9
Views
404
Madmick
Madmick
Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies CLAYFACE Movie in the Works from Mike Flanagan; Gets Sept. 11, 2026 Release Date
Replies
13
Views
343
Berserker13
Berserker13
Zazen
Indie Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter **Tuesday
Replies
19
Views
792
SwamiLeoni
SwamiLeoni

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,065
Messages
57,377,146
Members
175,686
Latest member
Mahmoud_Oni_Ali

Share this page

Back
Top