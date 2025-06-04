I don't think there is a demo for this yet.Fuck yeah
Where is the demo?? Can't find it.
It wasn't there when I posted but it's up nowI really need to try Nioh 2.
Hell ya bro. Splitstaff - Might Monk build for life.I didn't even seem them announce a demo. I am working though so maybe I missed it. I just purchased Nioh 2. Never got a chance to play it and it was $24 on PSN.
He said the demo was available on PS5 right at the end of the showcase. I almost missed it myself.I didn't even seem them announce a demo. I am working though so maybe I missed it. I just purchased Nioh 2. Never got a chance to play it and it was $24 on PSN.
Just announced at the PlayStation State of Play. Releases early 2026.
Demo out today!
I honestly haven’t tested it but it seemed like it was triggering when I held triangle or when I was in a combo. I definitely had some of that too where it felt like it wasn’t doing anything.Made a few attempts on the tutorial spear boss but I don't really get the controls yet. And I can't seem to do anything with this new arts gauge. I fill it and press triangle but nothing special happens, just a normal heavy attack. Feels like I'm missing something.
Yeah I can't remember how to play either. I'm just not used to dodging anymore. Even with TDA you're stationary in order to parry.I honestly haven’t tested it but it seemed like it was triggering when I held triangle or when I was in a combo. I definitely had some of that too where it felt like it wasn’t doing anything.
I’m seriously struggling with the controls after playing 60 hours of Khazan but I do like the new break shift mechanic.
I was able to get him down and started exploring a bit. Even these weak Yokai are giving me trouble. I don’t really remember how to play these games because I’m so used to parry fests lately.