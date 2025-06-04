That fox yokai with the bushy tail kicks my ass. Very fast and hits hard as hell. One thing I’m liking so far is how many new enemies there are. I have no issue with them reusing old ones too, if they reuse all the older enemies and also have a bunch of new yokai we’re looking at some pretty good enemy variety. Changing from ninja to samurai reminds me of Stranger of Paradise, world map and some of the menus remind me of Rise of the Ronin, parrying from Wo Long. I can’t even remember if Nioh had parrying before. It combines a lot of games but it hasn’t lost any of its identity. Still not a pretty game though lol. But I’ll take it it means team ninja can put out games every year. People want gorgeous looking games but also don’t want to wait many years. Hard to have it both ways