Official Lies of P (Pinocchio Souls) Discussion

I loved the first trailer


But now we got gameplay too and while i had low expectations (as any time not-FS-team try to pull FS style shit), seems nice


Not sold on some things, but overall got me intrigued
Really liked that fencing stance for some reason.
 
SwamiLeoni said:
Hyped. Reminds me of BB.
Feels lot Bloodborne x Bioshock infinite, maybe with bit of The Order 1886 :D

Still must see the Pinocchio's influence, aside that some enemies looks like carabiniere puppets
pinocchio-copertina.jpg
 
Thanks for this, B. First I'm hearing of it – and I'm seriously impressed you just plugged The Order, ha. Respect.

You know what this Lies of P immediately reminds me of? Spiders' new, in-development IP, Steelrising. So much so, I honestly thought they'd here renamed the working title for the project and that being what I'm seeing in OP. Check this out:

 
Yeah i noticed the really similar vibe, i even think to remember they got their announcement teaser trailer at same event

Steelrising seems to have crazier more complex enemy design, but for whatever else at the moment Lies of P caught more my attention

Also some elements seem interessing, like some unseen more rpg like part where you must "lie" and customizable combat system changing Pinocchio's body parts:
You wake up at an abandoned train station in Krat, a city overwhelmed by madness and bloodlust. In front of you lies a single note that reads:

“Find Mr. Geppetto. He’s here in the city.”

Play as Pinocchio, a puppet mechanoid, and fight through everything in your path to find this mystery person. But don’t expect any help along the way and don’t make the mistake of trusting anyone.

You must always lie to others if you hope to become human.

Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action souls-like game set in a cruel, dark Belle Époque world.

All of humanity is lost in a once beautiful city that has now become a living hell filled with unspeakable horrors.

Lies of P offers an elegant world filled with tension, deep combat system and a gripping story.
Guide Pinocchio’s and experience his unrelenting journey to become human.

A Dark Fairytale Retold

The timeless tale of Pinocchio has been reimagined with dark and striking visuals.Set in the fallen city of Krat, Pinnochio desperately fights to become human against all odds.

Visual Concept

The city of Krat was insipired by the Belle Époque Era in Europe (late 19th Century to the early 20th Century) and is the epitome of a collapsed city bereft of prosperity.

‘Lying’ Quests and Multiple Endings

Experience interconnected procedural quests that play out depending on how you lie. These choices will then affect how the story ends.

Weapon-Making System

You can combine weapons in a multitude of ways to create something new altogether. Research to find the best combinations and make something truly special.

Special Skill System

With Pinocchio being a doll, you can change parts of his body to gain new skills and hopefully an edge in battle. But not all of the enhancements are for fighting though, they can also provide several other unique and useful features
Lol, these look so similar. P has a slower based combat while Steelrising seems much faster paced. P also looks to be on the darker side. Hoping both get ported to PS5. I can never get enough ARPGs, especially unique ones.
 
Not sure I’ll enjoy the combat but my interest is definitely stirred. Never even heard of this one
 
I first saw news of this through the It’s Like Dark Souls Twitter account and kind of dismissed it.



Watching the trailers though it definitely looks like something I might check out. Combat looks fun, I like the aesthetics. Maybe…
 
Get your first look at gameplay for Lies of P, a fantastically baroque Action RPG inspired by the classic Italian novel Pinocchio from Carlo Collodi





This looks good tbh. Never thought Id be using "Pinocchio" and "Bloodorne" in the same sentence but its 2021.
 
Looking a lot like bloodborne from the trailers

According to Xbox's stand at Gamescom the game will be on Game Pass



From a close up of a picture from this tweet by Aaron Greenberg
 
Is that supposed to be Jiminy Cricket in the little blue lantern thing on his belt?

I’m unfamiliar with the original novel so I don’t know if Jiminy Cricket as his “conscience” is actual in the novel or just a creation for the Disney film, or if he is in the novel if he’s not an anthropomorphic cricket.
 
Law Talkin’ Guy said:
Is that supposed to be Jiminy Cricket in the little blue lantern thing on his belt?

I’m unfamiliar with the original novel so I don’t know if Jiminy Cricket as his “conscience” is actual in the novel or just a creation for the Disney film, or if he is in the novel if he’s not an anthropomorphic cricket.
He was a cricket in the novel. He also died. Pinochio literally squashes him when he is tired of listening to him, and it's pretty early on.
 
