Official Judo Thread

Teddy Riner is probably the GOAT judoka competitor, and this may be his last competition, so consider it equivalent to Karelin going for his last Olympic gold. If you want to see carnage delivered by an elite judoka against hapless opponents, Riner is your guy. Obligatory near-perfect annihilation by osoto, taking out the trash:
Other divisions should be much more competitive tho.
Yes, I have seen "Ippons" that would have been given "yuko" some years ago. I remember when all drop to the knees, seio otoshi, drop seio nage etc. could only be scored yuko. And those throws ends usually up in good newaza potitions - but then they are awarded ippon for a low impact throw...